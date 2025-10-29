Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City Tonight
Published on October 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the first of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Game Night Producer: John Beifuss
Next Home Game: Friday, October 31st vs Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST
Harry Potter Night Recap: The Kansas City Mavericks finished off the two-game sweep of the Americans on Saturday night by a score of 4-1 at CUTX Event Center in front of a packed house of just over 6,000 fans. The Mavs scored two empty-net goals late in the final frame to put the game away, dropping the Americans to a 1-2-0 record this season. The Americans trail first place Kansas City by six points in the Mountain Division.
Parsons Recalled by Ottawa: The Americans ECHL affiliate the Ottawa Senators, have recalled goaltender Jackson Parsons from the Allen Americans and assigned him to their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. In two starts with the Americans, Parsons had a record of 1-1-0 with a 0.931 save percentage.
When Trailing After 1: The Americans are 0-2-0 when trailing after the first period this season. In the Americans only victory in the 25-26 campaign, the Americans won in a shootout 3-2 in Wichita on opening night.
On the Power Play: The Americans were held without a power play goal last weekend going 0-for-6 in their two losses to Kansas City. The Americans overall power play ranks 18th in the ECHL at 15.4 % (2-for-13).
Missing last Weekend: Americans defenseman Anthony Costantini missed both games last weekend due to illness. He has only played in one game this season for Allen. The twin brother of Americans goalie Marco (Costantini) spent the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers
Former Americans Players on the Rush: Chaz Smedsrud, Mike Van Unen, Jared Westcott, and Xavier Bernard all make their return to Allen this week with Rapid City. Smedsrud, Westcott, and Van Unen were all here last year. Bernard in 2022-2023.
Comparing Allen and Rapid City
Allen Americans
Overall: 1-2
Home: 0-2
Away: 1-0
Last 10: 1-2
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (1) Matt Register
Assists: (2) Sam Sedley
Points: (3) Matt Register
+/- (1) Brad Morrison
PIM's (6) Thomas Caron
Rapid City Rush:
Overall: 2-2
Home: 1-1
Away: 1-1
Last 10: 2-2
Rapid City Rush Leaders:
Goals: (3) Carter Wilkie
Assists: (3) Billy Constantinou
Points: (4) Blake Bennett
+/-: (+5) Carter Wilkie
PIM's (8) Ryan Chyzowski
