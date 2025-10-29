Parsons Recalled by Senators

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that goaltender Jackson Parsons has been recalled by the Ottawa Senators and assigned to AHL Belleville.

The rookie goaltender was assigned to the Americans following training camp in Belleville and appeared in both Americans preseason games as well as the first two regular season games (1-1-0).

The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound netminder, an Ottawa, Ontario native played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers for parts of four seasons. In his final season with the Rangers, he had an impressive record of 37-12-3 with a 0.920 save percentage.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Rapid City Rush at 7:10 PM. The Americans are looking for their first home win of the season. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.