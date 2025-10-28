K-Wings Drazner Called up to Canucks (AHL)

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Robby Drazner has been loaned to Abbotsford (AHL) and was subsequently inked to a Player Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Canucks (AHL).

Drazner, 25, is a 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman from Buffalo Grove, IL, who's played three games for the K-Wings this season, scoring 1 assist across those contests.

Last season at Western Michigan University, Drazner recorded five goals, nine assists, and six penalty minutes in 42 games, playing a key role in the Broncos' NCHC and NCAA championship run.

Before transferring to WMU, Drazner played four seasons at Miami (OH) (2020-24), where he notched six goals and eight assists with 53 penalty minutes in 113 games.

Kalamazoo's next game is at the Bloomington Bison (1-1-0-1) on Friday. Puck Drop is at 8 p.m. EDT at Grossinger Motors Arena.

