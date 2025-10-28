Defenseman Simon Mack Assigned to the Rush

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, defenseman Simon Mack has been assigned to the Rush from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Mack, 24, joined the Wranglers late last season, playing two regular season games in April followed by two Calder Cup Playoff games. He signed a two-way AHL/ECHL contract in September and skated at Calgary Flames Prospect Camp. Mack has yet to play an ECHL game.

The 5-foot-10 right-shot defenseman began this year with the Wranglers and has played in three games.

Mack turned pro after completing a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University. He served as captain last season when the Nittany Lions reached the Frozen Four for the first time. Mack played 149 collegiate games and totaled 65 points, 30 of which came in his final year.

The native of Brockville, Ontario will once again share a locker room with Arsenii Sergeev, as they did last year in 'Hockey Valley.' Mack is the 11th player assigned to the Rush by Calgary this season.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.