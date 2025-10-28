Goaltender Jordan Papirny Recalled to AHL Henderson

Published on October 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that goalie Jordan Papirny has been recalled to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

Papirny, who is on an AHL contract with Henderson, appeared in three games this season for the Knight Monsters, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Last season in Tahoe, Papirny went 16-8-3 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native previously spent time in the ECHL with Savannah, Fort Wayne, and Florida. Papirny has also appeared in 14 AHL games with Henderson over the course of his career.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.