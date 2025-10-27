Knight Monsters Offense Shines in Series-Sweeping Victory over Tulsa

Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, earned a two-game sweep over the Tulsa Oilers as their offense continued to fire on all cylinders in a 5 to 2 victory.

Tahoe continued to excel in the opening period as Jake McGrew found the back of the net just 2:57 into the game to make it 1-0. Exactly five minutes later, Sloan Stanick capitalized on a bad pass on a Tulsa power play to make it 2-0 with a shorthanded tally. With 5:45 left in the period, Tulsa got on the board thanks to Adam McMaster, making it 2-1 Tahoe headed into the second period.

In the second, Tahoe would score the only goal as Kevin Wall buried the Knight Monsters' second shorthanded goal of the game to make it 3-1. The Knight Monsters once again got excellent goaltending from Jordan Papirny in the second period as well.

In the third period, Tulsa cut the lead to one, thanks to a goal from Easton Armstrong, but in the final eight minutes, Casey Bailey notched his fifth of the season, and Wall added his second of the game to give Tahoe a 5-2 victory. This now marks five consecutive games that the Knight Monsters have scored four or more goals.

The Knight Monsters continue their road trip on Wednesday, October 29, as they take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, with puck drop at 6:10 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters continue their road trip on Wednesday, October 29, as they take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, with puck drop at 6:10 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am.







ECHL Stories from October 26, 2025

