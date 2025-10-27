Knight Monsters Offense Shines in Series-Sweeping Victory over Tulsa
Published on October 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, earned a two-game sweep over the Tulsa Oilers as their offense continued to fire on all cylinders in a 5 to 2 victory.
Tahoe continued to excel in the opening period as Jake McGrew found the back of the net just 2:57 into the game to make it 1-0. Exactly five minutes later, Sloan Stanick capitalized on a bad pass on a Tulsa power play to make it 2-0 with a shorthanded tally. With 5:45 left in the period, Tulsa got on the board thanks to Adam McMaster, making it 2-1 Tahoe headed into the second period.
In the second, Tahoe would score the only goal as Kevin Wall buried the Knight Monsters' second shorthanded goal of the game to make it 3-1. The Knight Monsters once again got excellent goaltending from Jordan Papirny in the second period as well.
In the third period, Tulsa cut the lead to one, thanks to a goal from Easton Armstrong, but in the final eight minutes, Casey Bailey notched his fifth of the season, and Wall added his second of the game to give Tahoe a 5-2 victory. This now marks five consecutive games that the Knight Monsters have scored four or more goals.
The Knight Monsters continue their road trip on Wednesday, October 29, as they take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, with puck drop at 6:10 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
ECHL Stories from October 26, 2025
- Knight Monsters Offense Shines in Series-Sweeping Victory over Tulsa - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Costly Turnovers Lead to Oilers' Loss against Tahoe 5-2 - Tulsa Oilers
- Pietila Pushes Nailers to Overtime Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Rally for Point in OT Loss to Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - October 26 - ECHL
- Mariners Sign Forward Caden Villegas - Maine Mariners
- Panthers Reassign Gerasimyuk to Charlotte; Cormier Returns to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Close Weekend with 3-1 Setback at Savannah - Jacksonville Icemen
- Everett Sheen Grabs Franchise-Record 218th ECHL Win in 4-2 Victory Over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Offense Struggles in 4-1 Loss to KC - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Offense Shines in Series-Sweeping Victory over Tulsa
- Knight Monsters Open Road Trip With 4-1 Victory Over Oilers
- Knight Monsters Goalie Whitehead Recalled to Henderson
- Veteran Forward Casey Bailey Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: October 20, 2025