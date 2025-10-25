Knight Monsters Open Road Trip With 4-1 Victory Over Oilers

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, won their first game of an 11-game road trip on Friday night over the Tulsa Oilers by a final score of 4 to 1.

Tahoe was on fire in the opening period, as Sloan Stanick buried the game's first goal on a sharp-angle chance at the 4:15 mark to make it 1-0 Tahoe. Just over four minutes later, forward Kevin Wall cashed in on the power play to extend the lead to 2-0. At the 11:50 mark, Jake McGrew got his second goal of the season off assists by Olivier LeBlanc and Luke Adam to give the Knight Monsters a 3-0 cushion. However, at the 13:59 mark, Tulsa would break through with a goal on a breakaway scored by Easton Armstrong. Even with the answer, the Knight Monsters still took a 3-1 lead into the locker room.

In the second, Tahoe scored the only goal at 15:49 into the frame as Sloan Stanick got his third goal of the season, and second of the night, to put Tahoe up 4-1, which would end up being the final score. Stanick would end up finishing the night with two goals and an assist.

In addition to the brilliant play offensively, Jordan Papirny was locked in between the pipes, stopping 25 of 26 Oilers shots en route to the victory. The Knight Monsters will have tomorrow off before facing off against the Oilers again on Sunday, October 26, with puck drop at 1:05 pm PT.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.