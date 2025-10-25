Rush Blanked in 1-0 Home-Opening Loss
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush put 41 shots on net, put could not crack the score sheet in a 1-0 loss to the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Jay Dickman's power play goal just six minutes into the first period stood up as the difference in the game.
For the Rush, the result was not for a lack of trying. Rapid City outshot the Thunder 41-29 for the game and 31-18 over the last two periods. However, Matt Davis stood tall in net and stole the game for Wichita.
Rapid City's power play went 0-for-4, while their kill finished at 2-for-3.
Connor Murphy took the tough-luck loss with 28 saves on 29 shots faced.
The Rush's 1-2 record does not reflect the quality of play, particularly on the defensive end. Through three games, Rapid City has allowed only six total goals, and just three at even strength.
Game Two of home opening weekend is tomorrow night against Wichita.
Next game: Saturday, October 25 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
2025 Rapid City Rush Opening Weekend at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th and Saturday, October 25th! Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Carter Wilkie on game night
ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025
- Rush Blanked in 1-0 Home-Opening Loss - Rapid City Rush
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, October 25th - Game 4/72 - Reading Royals
- Petruzzelli Stops 33, Royals Route Gargoyles in Inaugural Meeting, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Bison Defeat Walleye for First Win of the Season - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Open Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Ratzlaff's 42 Saves & Brown's Two Goals Lead Icemen Past Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Knight Monsters Open Road Trip With 4-1 Victory Over Oilers - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Gladiators Shut out Everblades, 2-0, at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Earn First Victory of 2025-26, Defeat Komets, 3-1, at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tulsa Oilers Held Down in Home Opener, Fall, 4-1, to Tahoe Knight Monsters - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen Despite 44 Shots - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Fall in Cincinnati - Fort Wayne Komets
- Admirals Shine In Home Opener Against Worcester - Norfolk Admirals
- Gargoyles Drop Weekend Opener - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Drop Friday's Home Tilt with Heartlanders - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Win vs Worcester Railers, 10-24 - Norfolk Admirals
- The Walleye Net 2 Power Play Goals, Fall, 4-2, to Bison - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Fall to Icemen Despite 44 Shots - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Patterson and Nelson Score Twice and Heartlanders Dominate Wings, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall to Lions 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - October 24 - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: the Home Opener Has Arrived - Allen Americans
- Tulsa Oilers Partner with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office for First Annual Road Safety Game - Tulsa Oilers
- Panthers Reassign Gerasimyuk to Savannah; Cormier Recalled to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Rush Game Notes: October 24, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Blades Seek First Home Win Tonight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Rush Blanked in 1-0 Home-Opening Loss
- Rush Game Notes: October 24, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder
- Sprint Car Champions Ryan Timms and Shane Liebig to Drop Ceremonial Puck on Friday
- Dave Smith Earns First Win, Rush Take Down Mavericks, 5-2
- Rush Fall in Tight Opening Night Game, 3-2