Rush Blanked in 1-0 Home-Opening Loss

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Carter Wilkie on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Carter Wilkie on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, SD)- The Rapid City Rush put 41 shots on net, put could not crack the score sheet in a 1-0 loss to the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Jay Dickman's power play goal just six minutes into the first period stood up as the difference in the game.

For the Rush, the result was not for a lack of trying. Rapid City outshot the Thunder 41-29 for the game and 31-18 over the last two periods. However, Matt Davis stood tall in net and stole the game for Wichita.

Rapid City's power play went 0-for-4, while their kill finished at 2-for-3.

Connor Murphy took the tough-luck loss with 28 saves on 29 shots faced.

The Rush's 1-2 record does not reflect the quality of play, particularly on the defensive end. Through three games, Rapid City has allowed only six total goals, and just three at even strength.

Game Two of home opening weekend is tomorrow night against Wichita.

Next game: Saturday, October 25 vs. Wichita. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

2025 Rapid City Rush Opening Weekend at The Monument Ice Arena is Friday, October 24th and Saturday, October 25th! Check out the 2025-26 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.