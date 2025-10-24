Rush Game Notes: October 24, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, host the Wichita Thunder in the 18th home opener in franchise history. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush earned their first win of the season- and for their new head coach- in a 5-2 triumph over the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday. After a scoreless first period, the Rush offense exploded in the second. Ryan Chyzowski scored twice in the period, and. Blake Bennett put home a dazzling highlight-reel goal as part of a three-goal effort. In the third period, the Rush defense continued to clamp down and a couple blue-liners provided the scoring touch. Jake Ratzlaff wired in his first professional goal in his first game to stretch the lead to 4-1. Mitchell Smith capped off the victory with an empty net goal.

ALL ABOUT THE FIRSTS

Multiple game pucks were doled out last Saturday in Kansas City. Dave Smith earned his first coaching win in professional hockey, Arsenii Sergeev won his first game in net (in his first career start), and Jake Ratzlaff scored his first pro goal. Rasmus Ekström also picked up his first two assists.

HOME DEBUTS

Tonight marks the first time the majority of the Rush roster gets to experience the home crowd at The Monument Ice Arena. 12 players on the current roster have yet to play a game in Rapid City, while three more players (Mike Van Unen, Cameron Buhl, and Briley Wood) have only been here as visitors.

91-82-13

The Rush's top line of Blake Bennett, Brett Davis, and Ryan Wagner combined for three goals and three assists against Kansas City. Until the start of this season, the group had only played together in pairs (Wagner and Davis, Wagner and Bennett, Bennett and Davis). Last weekend was the trio's first two games together. So far, so good.

EFFICIENCY, EFFICIENCY, EFFICIENCY

Through two games, the Rush's 19 shots on goal per game is the fewest in the ECHL. However, their 18.4% shooting percentage is exceptional.

ROCK SOLID

Rush defensemen and goaltenders impressed in Kansas City. Connor Murphy and Arsenii Sergeev combined to make 76 saves on 81 shots for a .938 save percentage.

GOOD CHYZ

Ryan Chyzowski ignited the scoring for the Rush last Saturday with a two-goal second period. He broke the ice 46 seconds into the period, then added the eventual game-winning goal later. The fifth-year pro is two points away from 100 in the ECHL.

JORDAN JOHN WAGNER

Ryan Wagner plays his first home game as a father tonight. Young Jordan John Wagner, born September 12th, 2025, will be in the building to watch his dad for the first time.

