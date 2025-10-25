Tulsa Oilers Held Down in Home Opener, Fall, 4-1, to Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, are unable to keep pace with Tahoe as they drop their home opener by a final score of 4-1.

The night's scoring began via Sloan Stanick at the 4:15 mark of the opening period after slamming a low-angle shot from near the right corner of the offensive zone, beating *Vyacheslav Buteyets* under the pad, making it 1-0 Knight Monsters. Tahoe added their second goal of the frame, 8:31 into the period, off the stick of Kevin Wall, bringing the puck backhand to forehand in the slot and sliding it five-hole for a Knight Monsters' 2-0 lead. A third-straight tally was put home by Jake McGrew for Tahoe at the 11:50 mark of the first on a rebound in front of the pads of Buteyets that was slid in short-side via the handy work on the forehand. Tulsa grabbed their first goal at home as a pass by* Jaxson Wiebe *sprung *Easton Armstrong* on a breakaway out of the penalty box, where he wristed the puck far side above the left pad and beneath the glove of Jordan Papirny to cut the game to 3-1 Tahoe at the 13:59 marker of the opening period.

The only scoring in the second period came at 15:49 into the middle frame via Stanick's second of the night off of a pass from behind the net out front from Kevin Wall that was hammered into the back of the net, pushing the Tahoe lead to 4-1.

The third period finished with no additional scoring, bringing the final score to 4-1 Knight Monsters. Armstrong recorded his second goal of the season, and Wiebe now has 5 points in the last two games. The Oilers fell to 1-2-0-0 on the campaign and will face the Tahoe Knight Monsters at home at the BOK Center on October 26, at 3:05 pm.

