Komets Fall in Cincinnati
Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets visited Cincinnati and dropped their first game of the season, 3-1 to the Cyclones.
In the first period, rookie goaltender Nathan Day's shutout streak ended at 12:25 when Cincinnati's Marko Sikic scored to make it 1-0 Cyclones after twenty minutes. It was the first goal Day had given up in his last 124:46 of regular-season play. In the second period, with time winding down, forward Zach Jordan was called for holding on Justin Vaive, who scored on the ensuing power-play at 19:21, pushing the Cyclone lead to 2-0 after two periods.
In the final period, Alex Aleradi broke the shutout, beating Cyclone goaltender Ken Appleby over his outstretched glove to put the Komets on the board at 5:06, but the good feeling did not last as Andrew Noel put the Cyclones back up by two with his first goal of the season at 7:01. The Komets were unable to rally despite outshooting the Cyclones 15-3 in the third period.
