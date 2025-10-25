Komets Fall in Cincinnati

On Friday, the Komets visited Cincinnati and dropped their first game of the season, 3-1 to the Cyclones.

In the first period, rookie goaltender Nathan Day's shutout streak ended at 12:25 when Cincinnati's Marko Sikic scored to make it 1-0 Cyclones after twenty minutes. It was the first goal Day had given up in his last 124:46 of regular-season play. In the second period, with time winding down, forward Zach Jordan was called for holding on Justin Vaive, who scored on the ensuing power-play at 19:21, pushing the Cyclone lead to 2-0 after two periods.

In the final period, Alex Aleradi broke the shutout, beating Cyclone goaltender Ken Appleby over his outstretched glove to put the Komets on the board at 5:06, but the good feeling did not last as Andrew Noel put the Cyclones back up by two with his first goal of the season at 7:01. The Komets were unable to rally despite outshooting the Cyclones 15-3 in the third period.







