Blades Seek First Home Win Tonight against Atlanta

Published on October 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades discuss strategy

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades discuss strategy(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host the Atlanta Gladiators tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena for the annual Sweets in the Suites Night presented by Waste Pro.

The Everblades are coming off an impressive 6-1 win on Tuesday against the Orlando Solar Bears. The game was set to 1-1 after the first, Florida's goal from Sam Stange and Orlando's from Spencer Kersten. The Blades pulled ahead with five goals scored in the third, with Stange getting a hat trick and Kyle Penney scoring his first pro goal. Florida was able to take home the victory against Orlando. This win also puts Florida at a 2-1 record for the season.

Florida has gone 7-0-0-0 against Atlanta last season, winning the last 15 straight games against the Gladiators. In their last matchup, the Blades won 6-1 with Oliver Chau scoring two goals that night.

The Gladiators are currently 3-0 in their season record after beating the Solar Bears 5-3 in their game last night. Atlanta forwards Alex Young and Ryan Francis both had two goals last night to lead the team in their win against Orlando.

After tonight's game, the Everblades will face the Wichita Thunder next Wednesday, October 29, at 7:05 p.m. in the INTRUST Bank Arena.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs Atlanta Gladiators

WHERE: Hertz Arena

WHEN: Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV and on the Heroes & Icons Network locally in Southwest Florida. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM, and online at https://espnswfl.com.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 24, 2025

Blades Seek First Home Win Tonight against Atlanta - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.