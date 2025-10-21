Florida Finishes Series against Solar Bears at Kia Center

Florida Everblades forward Jett Jones vs. the Orlando Solar Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - After a 3-1 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears in their home opener, the Florida Everblades will face their rivals tonight at the Kia Center for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The first frame remained scoreless in their last meeting until Orlando saw past Blades goaltender Cam Johnson with three straight strikes in the second period. The final stanza featured two disallowed goals for Tarun Fizer and one counted goal from Logan Will, solidifying the loss. Will's goal marked his first professional tally.

Jesse Lansdell netted two on the man advantage with Reid Duke registering as a helper on both and Jordan Sambrook adding two assists of his own Friday night. Milo Roelens chipped in for Orlando with a goal and an assist in Saturday night. Lansdell, Duke, and Sambrook each have two points this season to lead the Blades, while Roelens leads the Solar Bears with three.

Special teams have been a difference maker within the series. The Blades' power play sits at 22.2 % (two goals on nine opportunities), while their penalty kill has been perfect at 100 % (four of four). Orlando has failed to produce on the power play on four chances and is operating at a 78.8 % penalty kill (seven of nine).

The Blades will be back in The Swamp this Friday to face the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30 p.m. for Hertz Arenas annual Sweets in The Suits presented by Waste Pro.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Kia Center (Orlando, FL)

WHEN: Tuesday, October 21 at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

