ECHL Names Kalna as Chief Operating Officer

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that it has hired Terry Kalna as the League's Chief Operating Officer.

In his role, Kalna will be responsible for executing the strategic plan, creating new strategic partnerships for the growth of the league, and assisting teams with revenue generation including partnership activation, ticket sales, and media distribution, as well as working to enhance overall league operations at both the team and league level.

"I've been fortunate to get to know some of the Board, League and Club leadership, on-ice officials and even a few players this year," Kalna said. "You can feel their commitment to development and their passion for the continued growth of the ECHL in all ways. I'm proud to join the team and to be a part of taking our league to new heights. My life passion is to grow our incredible sport - and we have so much opportunity to grow hockey and the ECHL together as one team."

Kalna, who is the Chairman of the USA Hockey Marketing Committee, joins the ECHL after serving as an advisor to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Prior to those advisory roles, Kalna was Chief Revenue Officer at Canucks Sports & Entertainment, where he led the organization's broadcasting, business intelligence, corporate partnerships, premium and ticket sales teams. Under his leadership, the Canucks achieved significant commercial growth and a new television deal with Rogers Sportsnet through an evolved culture and plan.

Before joining the Canucks, Kalna spent seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins as Chief Revenue Officer (2020-2022) and Senior Vice President of Sales & Broadcasting (2015-2020). During his time in Pittsburgh, he led several milestone initiatives, including the landmark 20-year naming rights agreement for PPG Paints Arena and the organization's first jersey partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Kalna spent 2001 to 2015 with NASCAR (then International Speedway Corporation), including eight years as Managing Director, Partnership Sales & Marketing. Earlier in his career, he held roles with ISL Worldwide AG and Penske Motorsports.

In addition to his executive experience, Kalna maintains deep ties to hockey. He has served on USA Hockey's Marketing Committee since 2011 and holds a USA Hockey Level 5 coaching certification (2014) as well as a Coach 2 certification from Hockey Canada (2024).

He played youth hockey in Pittsburgh before attending Tabor Academy and later graduating from Hobart College in 1998.







