Sam Stange's Hat Trick Leads Florida to 6-1 Win

Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades gather following a goal

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades gather following a goal(Florida Everblades)

Orlando, Fl - The Florida Everblades continued their road dominance over Orlando Tuesday night posting a 6-1 victory at the Kia Center for their second win of the season.

Sam Stange opened the scoring for Florida 12:33 into the opening frame ripping home a cross-ice feed from defenseman Kade Landry for his first professional goal. Despite controlling most of the play throughout the first stanza, the host brought the game back to equilibrium thanks to Spenser Kersten who netted his second of the season beating Everblades netminder Will Cranley five hole with 2:12 remaining.

Florida nearly recaptured the lead while shorthanded late in the first period, but Solar Bears netminder Jon Gillies turned away Jesse Lansdell on a breakaway in the final 15 seconds of the first frame and later turned away Jett Jones on a breakaway bid of his own to begin the second to maintain the 1-1 stalemate.

Physicality intensified in a scoreless second period highlighted by a spirited bout between Florida's Kyle Betts and Orlando's Jared Lukeosevicius to close out the middle frame.

The scrap to conclude a testy second period worked in the favor of the Everblades as Lukeosevicius was assessed a match penalty while Betts was credited only with a roughing minor setting up 4-on-4 hockey to begin the third and a major Florida powerplay.

Florida took the game over in the final frame erupting for five third period goals to cruise past their South Division rivals. A pair of goals 2:31 into the third from Jett Jones and the second of the night from Sam Stange sparked the offensive surge from the visitors.

Sam Stange paced the Florida offense finishing the night with four points featuring his first professional hat trick.

Will Cranley was sharp in his season debut turning aside 22 of 23 Solar Bears shots in the winning effort for Florida Tuesday night in Orlando.

The Everblades return to action Friday night in Estero for a meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators for a 7 p.m. faceoff at Hertz Arena

UPCOMING PROMOTION

Friday, October 24, 2025

Sweets in the Suites

Indulge your sweet tooth while enjoying a night of Everblades hockey! Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes, and kids can trick-or-treat throughout the suites during the game.

Free Trick-or-Treating

Magnet Schedule Giveaway - First 6,000

2 Tickets, 2 Candy Boxes, 1 Souvenir Program - $39

Kids 12 & Under Eat Free at Breakaway Sports Pub

Blades Bites

Florida has received first professional goals in consecutive nights as Logan Will netted the first of his career Saturday night and Sam Stange scored a hat trick Tuesday night.

Blades forward Jesse Lansdell has been impressive in Orlando scoring all three of his goals this season at the Kia Center.

The penalty kill has been stellar to begin the season successfully killing off all 8 Orlando power-plays to begin the season.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.