Steelheads Forward Ayrton Martino Recalled to AHL's Texas Stars

Published on October 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Ayrton Martino has been reassigned from Idaho to the AHL's Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars.

Martino, 23, skated in each of Idaho's first three games of the regular season against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, registering two points and two assists for a four-point weekend. He provided offense late in Saturday's win, sealing the game with an empty net goal, while striking early on Sunday to get the Steelheads on the board as part of a 6-5 comeback win.

The 5-foot-11 forward is tied for third in the ECHL with four points after the first weekend of games and was one of eight Steelheads to register a multi-point game in the three-in-three series against Tahoe.

After originally being drafted by the Dallas Stars in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Martino went on to register 144 points (50G, 94A) in 144 games as a point-per-game player at Clarkson University and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in his senior season, an honor given to the top NCAA men's player each season.

The Toronto, ON native signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars on March 24, 2025.

The Idaho Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies for their home opener on October 24th. Click HERE for the full 2025-26 home regular season schedule.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.