Steelheads Outlast Thunder in 5-4 Shootout Thriller

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (15-7-2-0) defeated the Wichita Thunder (9-9-2-1) 5-4 in a shootout Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The two teams will continue their three-in-three series Saturday night at 5:05 p.m. MST before finishing the series at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday.

Wichita broke the ice early in the contest as Kyle Crnkovic tipped home a Noah Beck point shot at 1:32 of the opening period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Idaho answered back in short order with a power play tally from Liam Malmquist to even the score just over three minutes into the frame.

In the middle frame Wichita once again found an early goal, as Lucas Vanroboys found the back of the net just 48 seconds into the period for a 2-1 lead. Four minutes later the Steelheads found a response goal out of thin air when Brendan Hoffman chopped at a breakout pass from Nolan Kneen in his own trapezoid and deflected by goaltender Matt Davis and into the net for the equalizer.

The back-and-forth affair continued shortly after when Thunder captain Peter Bates scored from the slot to put Wichita back ahead under one minute later. The second period scoring flurry came to a close at 8:24 of the frame when Chris Dodero fed Brendan Hoffman for a shorthanded goal to bring the Steelheads even again heading into the third period.

In the final frame the Steelheads grabbed their first go-ahead goal at 9:23 when Jaden Shields collected a loose puck in front and scored his first with Idaho to give the Steelheads a 4-3 lead. Late in the game, with the Steelheads on a power play, they failed to finish it off, allowing a shorthanded goal from Jack Bar as Wichita sent Davis off for the fifth attacker and tied the game again with 48 seconds remaining. The goal was Bar's first in the ECHL.

After a frantic overtime period that saw a combined seven shots on goal, the game went to a shootout. With the shootout still tied entering the 10th round, the pressure shifted to Dodero, who used a flash of moves in front of Davis to put Idaho back ahead. At the other end Ben Kraws came up with one final stop to seal the 5-4 win for the Steelheads and give them two points to begin the series.

Kraws stopped 39 of 43 Wichita shots in the win while Davis turned aside 24 of 28 Idaho shots in the loss.

ICCU THREE STARS

Brendan Hoffman (IDH, 2-0-2, +1, 4 shots)

Jaden Shields (IDH, 1-0-1, -1, 3 shots, first Steelheads goal)

Noah Beck (WIC, 0-3-3, +4, 4 shots)

