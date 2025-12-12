Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that rookie goaltender Aku Koskenvuo has been recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) from Abbotsford (AHL) and reassigned on loan to Kalamazoo.
Aku Koskenvuo, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 201-pound, Espoo, FIN native who returns to Kalamazoo after appearing in five games for Abbotsford, posting a 1-3-0-0 record with a .886 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.26 goals-against average for the Canucks.
Koskenvuo has appeared in two games for the K-Wings this season, posting a 1-1-0-0 record on a .894 SV% and a 3.63 GAA.
The 2021 fifth-round pick played three seasons (2022-25) for Harvard University (14-16-5) with a .910 SV% and a 2.91 GAA and three shutouts. The goaltender was elected to the NCAA All-Ivy Academic Team & earned an NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention last season.
Kalamazoo takes on Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. EST Friday at Heritage Bank Center.
The Kalamazoo Wings return home for Christmas with the K-Wings on Sunday, December 14! The first 1,000 fans will get a Slappy on the Shelf giveaway, and after the game, slide into some post-game fun with our Fans Skate the Ice event- just $5 skate rentals! It's the perfect way to celebrate the season, K-Wings style!
