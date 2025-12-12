Rego Heads Back to AHL with Ontario

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie defenseman Tim Rego has been recalled to the Reign.

Rego heads back to the Reign for a second AHL stint this season. The 6'0", 190-pound defenseman notched his first two professional goals to go along with an assist in a dozen games with the Swamp Rabbits. He made his return on November 8th against Orlando and scored his first professional goal against the Greensboro Gargoyles as part of a dominant 8-1 win, where he was one of eight goalscorers and 16 players to register a point in the game, the latter being a franchise record. Rego played in his first two career AHL games with the Reign earlier this season, debuting with a +2 rating on October 24th in a 5-2 win at Abbotsford.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 25, turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits on assignment from Ontario, making his debut on April 4th at Jacksonville. Two nights later, he earned his first career points, both assists, at home against South Carolina. His leap to the pro ranks came after his last NCAA season with Cornell University, where he smashed all career-highs across the board with 8 goals, 16 assists, and 24 points in 36 games. His efforts helped the Big Red with their NCAA Tournament first round upset over #2 national seed Michigan State. The team fell in a heartbreaker in the Toledo Regional Final in overtime to Boston University, 3-2, a game in which Rego had a pair of assists and a +1 rating. Lifetime, he registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games, garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.

The Swamp Rabbits finish their third consecutive matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays tonight at North Charleston Coliseum, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. EST. The team heads back home tomorrow, December 13th, for their second and final meeting against the Greensboro Gargoyles at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. EST. Tomorrow's game is the annual "Teddy Bear Toss", presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving, featuring a scarf giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off postgame, with proceeds benefitting Greenville Together.







