Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to stretch their four-game winning streak as they take on the Allen Americans in game two of the series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-3 rout of the Allen Americans last night. The Rush rolled through the first period with a 3-0 advantage, scoring three goals on just ten shots. Brett Davis and Cameron Buhl scored, then Quinn Olson buried a penalty shot by former Rush goaltender David Tendeck. Allen struck back with a pair to cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the second, but Rapid City responded with an unlikely hero. Johnny Curran, who flew in from the east coast this morning and signed a contract today, scored his first ECHL goal on a cross-ice pass from Seth Fyten. Curran and Fyten each finished with three points in the game. Rapid City poured it on in the third. Buhl scored his second of the game, Bobby Russell added his second of the year, then Fyten tallied his first goal in a Rush uniform.

FIRST-PERIOD BLITZ

The Rush scored three goals in the first period for the third time this season. This was the first time Rapid City has led 3-0 at the end of the first, and the first instance of two three-goal periods in the same game for the Rush.

GOT THE CUSHION

Rapid City had the answer to every Allen salvo last night, and did a great job at staying ahead by multiple goals. The Rush had a multi-goal lead for 41:34 out of the 60 minutes.

FOURTH LINE FIRING

The fourth line of Seth Fyten, Matt Hubbarde, and Johnny Curran was on the ice for three goals and combined for a plus-9 last night. Fyten and Curran each picked up a goal and two assists.

ANOTHER ARSENII GEM

While he had a comfortable lead for much of the night, Arsenii Sergeev shined in the series-opening win with 45 saves on 48 shots, a career-high in saves. The rookie goaltender has won three consecutive starts with 117 saves and a .951 save percentage in that span. Sergeev now leads the Rush with six wins.

SIX OUT OF SEVEN

The Rush have won six of their last seven games and have a chance to win their third straight series tonight. Rapid City has outscored their opponents 31-16 over that span.

WORKING THE WIRE

Dave Smith added two forwards in advance of this series. Johnny Curran made his debut yesterday after flying from Buffalo early in the morning. The Rush acquired Connor Joyce from Indy in exchange for cash considerations. Joyce has not yet made it to Rapid City.

