Mariners Tame Lions, 3-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners celebrate a goal

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners celebrate a goal(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions, 3-1 in their first meeting of the season with the defending Kelly Cup champions on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Mitch Deelstra, in his third game as a Mariner, scored the goal to spark the offense and later fought Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan.

The Lions netted the only goal of the first 20 minutes, cashing in on their first power play opportunity at the 7:00 mark. Joel Teasdale was able to make a slick move, coming from below the goal line to sneak one past Mariners netminder Luke Cavallin at the post.

The Mariners flipped the script with a pair of goals in the second period, less than two minutes apart. Mitch Deelstra finished a give and go play with Zack Jones, driving the net and tying the game with his first Mariners goal at 5:54. At 7:34, Xander Lamppa at the side of the net deflected a Nick Anderson shot from well off the ice and past Ben Gaudreau to put the Mariners in front for the first time.

Leading 2-1 in the third, the Mariners clamped down defensively as Deelstra fought Adams-Moisan midway through. Jaco Hudson added an empty net goal at 18:20 to seal the victory, tracking down a lob from Sebastian Vidmar. Cavallin, facing his former team for the first time, stopped 20 of 21 shots to earn his ninth win of the season. Gaudreau stopped 20 of 22 in defeat.

The Mariners (11-5-3-1) remain on home ice to host the Worcester Railers tomorrow night for a 6 PM puck drop and the first of two "Portland Pirates Nights," presented by Camden National Bank. The Mariners will transform into their AHL predecessors for the night, wearing specialty jerseys which will be auctioned over the next month. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Pirates Bobblehead, presented by Minibar, and Pirates alumni Kent Hulst, Jeff Nelson, Ryan Mulhern, and Derek Whitmore will be in attendance, honored during a special pregame ceremony and signing autographs during the first intermission.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.