Bison Top Fuel, 6-3
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Four Bison recorded multi-point games and the powerplay struck twice as the Bloomington Bison defeated the Indy Fuel 6-3 at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.
The Bison continued their positive momentum from Wednesday's game, which saw Bloomington score three unanswered goals, and began Friday's contest with three straight goals. Under five minutes into the game, Brenden Datema seemed to have dumped a puck in deep from the Fuel blue line, but the attempt redirected to him and he fired it past the goaltender's glove. Nikita Sedov and Sullivan Mack earned assists on the play. Thirty seconds later, a Fuel defenseman collided with his own netminder on an odd-man rush and took the starter out of the game for a minute of the action. Fifty-five seconds after he returned to the crease, Bloomington jumped ahead 2-0. Mark Kaleinikovas hustled across the Indy blue line and slid the puck to the front of the net from below the goal line to Eddie Matsushima, who buried the pass, Shortly after, Bloomington earned their first power play chance and took full advantage. Ayden MacDonald found himself alone in the slot, where Mack found him for a snipe around halfway through the frame. Callum Tung had a strong start in his return to the Bison net, saving nine of the ten shots he faced in the period, including a breakaway stand and high-danger chances on the penalty kill. Indy was able to best him on a redirection with just under four minutes remaining in the period, but the Bison held their 3-1 lead through the intermission.
Indy finished killing off a carry-over penalty and built momentum in the middle stanza, outshooting the Bison 19-7. However, each team would only capitalize once in the second period. The Fuel scored on a rebound just over five minutes in to cut the Bloomington lead down to one. Parker Gavlas ignited the crowd after getting in a fight around the halfway mark and the tide turned back toward the Bison, who would increase their lead soon after. Sedov forced a neutral zone turnover and sauced the puck to Kyle Jackson, which set up a 2-on-1 from the blue line. Jackson outwaited the Indy defense and fed Zak Karpa for Bloomington's 4-2 tally. With under three minutes remaining, Indy sent a flurry of shots Tung's way, but the Bloomington defense and goaltender remained strong, and every shot was saved.
Early in the final frame, Tung was removed from the game but returned two minutes later. Bloomington drew another penalty to go on its fourth powerplay and netted the second powerplay goal at 6:25. Jackson received a pass from Sedov in the right circle, and loaded up for the shot, only for it to hit Matsushima in front of the net for the captain's second goal of the night. Sedov and Jackon each earned their third assist on the goal. Indy added one more goal near the halfway mark after a shot knocked off Tung's mask and play continued. Lou-Felix Denis sealed the 6-3 win with an empty-net goal from Matsushima and Sedov.
In his first start with the team since returning on loan from the Hartford Wolf Pack, with whom he earned three wins, Tung completed the game with 34 saves. The Bison have now won nine of their last 12 games and remain deadlocked with the Toledo Walleye for second place in the Central Division.
Bloomington hosts the Kansas City Mavericks for a two-game series at Grossinger Motors Arena beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on First Responders Night presented by Country Financial. Single-game tickets are now available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025
- Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies, 5-1, at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Bison Top Fuel, 6-3 - Bloomington Bison
- Steelheads Outlast Thunder in 5-4 Shootout Thriller - Idaho Steelheads
- Allen Responds, Shuts out Rush to Even Series - Rapid City Rush
- Meehan Scores, Royals Drop Series Opener with Admirals, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall, 6-3, to Bison in Bloomington on Friday - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Clipped at Home, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Tahoe Falls to Tulsa for First Time this Season in 3-2 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Swamp Rabbits Gut Out A Point Against Stingrays In Overtime - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dominant Second Period Lifts Oilers Over Knight Monsters, Halting Skid - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Erase 2-0 Deficit for 4-2 Friday Night Win in Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Conclude Road Trip with Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Romain Rodzinski Nets Overtime Winner for South Carolina to Beat Greenville, 4-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Climb Back, Defeat Cyclones in OT Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Komets Drop Game to Mavericks - Fort Wayne Komets
- Wheeling Wins Wild One against Thunder - Wheeling Nailers
- RRECAP: Admirals Snap Losing Skid with Commanding Victory over Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Tame Lions, 3-1 - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Fall to Nailers 3-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- Savannah Tops Jacksonville to End Losing Streak - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - December 12 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Atlanta at Utah - December 12, 2025 - Utah Grizzlies
- Chris Harpur Recalled by the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Costantini, Savage & Ratzlaff Head to AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Rookie Goaltender Aku Koskenvuo to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rego Heads Back to AHL with Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rush Game Notes: December 12, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview:Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Blades Host Bears for Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game - Florida Everblades
- Forward Jalen Luypen Signs PTO with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Martin & Van Wyhe Score Twice as Icemen Top Ghost Pirates 6-5 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Fall in the Series Opener with the Rush - Allen Americans
- Rush Blitz Allen, Score Seven Goals for Fourth Straight Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.