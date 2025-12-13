Komets Drop Game to Mavericks

The Komets squared off with the Kansas City Mavericks at the Coliseum on Teddy Bear Toss Night and fell 5-4.

The Komets didn't waste time getting the teddy bears on the ice as Mathew Brown received a long stretch pass from defenseman Reese Harsch to score a breakaway goal past Kansas City goaltender Jake LaFontaine at 4:35. After the ice was cleared, the Komets struck again. This time, it was Trevor Janicke striking at 11:39, assisted by Brown and Matt Murphy. With time winding down in the first period, Odeen Tufto scored after a scramble in front of LaFontaine to score his first goal of the season to give the Komets a 3-0 lead at 19:05.

The Mavericks got on the board less than a minute into the second period when Justin Janicke beat Komet goalie Sam Jonsson. The Mavericks kept the momentum, scoring again at 12:27 to make it 3-2.

In the final period, Austin Magera scored on the power play at 3:37 with assists going to Tufto and Jalen Smereck to give the Komets at two goal lead. With LaFontaine pulled for the extra skater late in the match, Kansas City scored twice to tie the game. With only twelve seconds remaining, David Cotton scored unassisted to give the game to the Mavericks. The Komets outshot Kansas City 36-25 as Jonsson took the loss, making 20 saves.







