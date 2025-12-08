Komets Maintain First Place After a Three-Point Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets netted three out of a possible four points last week to stay atop the Central Division standings, with a record of 14-4-2-0 for 30 points. After Sunday's win, the Komets are now 5-1-0 at home. Next week, the team hosts Kansas City on Friday for Teddy Bear Toss night. On Saturday, the Kalamazoo Wings return to Fort Wayne before the two teams match up again in Kalamazoo on Sunday. Tickets for all home games are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and at komets.com.

Last week's results

Sat. 12/6 at TOL 5-4 OTL

Sun. 12/7 vs CIN 4-1 W

About last week -

The Komets faced the Walleye in Toledo on Saturday and fell 5-4 in overtime.

In the first period, forward Kirill Tyutyayev dangled around ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins in front of the Toledo net and got the puck past goaltender Nolan LaLonde to give the Komets the lead at 5:26. That goal was followed by Jalen Smereck and Tyler Inamoto setting up Matt Miller for his first goal of the season at 9:55. With time winding down in the period, the Komets were charged with a bench minor for too many men on the ice leading to Toledo getting on the board at 17:11.

In the second frame, the Komets gained a goal when Blake Murray scored on a power play, with assists going to Brady Stonehouse and Smereck, to make it a 3-1 game. The Walleye countered with a Chad Hilebrand score at 18:04. The Komets survived the period with a lead, as goaltender Sam Jonsson stopped a Toledo penalty shot at 18:31.

In the third period, the Komets took an early penalty, which led to the Walleye tying the game 3-3 at 8:03. The Komets could not stay out of the penalty box, as Blake Murray took a cross-checking minor at 11:38. The Walleye scored on the ensuing power-play, giving them their first lead of the night at 12:32. With the Walleye in the penalty box late in the period, Tyutyayev struck again with a shot just under the crossbar to tie the game at 4-4, eventually sending the match to overtime.

In the extra frame, Komet captain Alex Aleardi was charged with tripping at 6:25, leading to the Walleye scoring their fourth power-play goal of the game and giving them the win with just:04 remaining.

Jonsson took the loss, making 29 saves.

The Komets faced the Cincinnati Cyclones on Sunday and came away with their fifth home win of the season on Military Appreciation Night.

After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones took advantage of a Komet turnover in front of goaltender Nathan Day, as Luke Grainger netted the first goal of the match at 4:49. The Komets answered when Austin Magera lifted the puck under the crossbar, beating Cincinnati netminder Tommy Scarfone, scoring the game-tying goal on the power play. Odeen Tufto, playing in his first game since suffering an injury during last season's playoffs, was credited with an assist. Blake Murray gave the Komets the lead with his sixth goal of the season, with assists going to Tyler Inamoto and Reese Harsch at 15:33.

In the third period, defenseman Harrison Rees scored his second goal of the season at 1:25, with assists credited to Murray and Magera, and the scoring was concluded with a Matt Brown tally at 9:40, with Tufto picking up another assist, making the final score 4-1. Nathan Day won his third straight game, making 24 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 4gms - Murray (2g, 4a), 3gms - Inamoto (3a)

Assists: 4gms - Murray (4a), 3gms - Inamoto (3a)

Wins (goaltender): 3, Day

Komet leaders-

Points: 18 - Aleardi, Stefan

Goals: 10 - Stefan, Aleardi

Assists: 13 - Smereck

Power Play Goals: 3 - Murray

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 5 - Stefan

Shots: 73 - Stefan

PIM: 21 - Blachman

Plus/Minus: +13 - Krebs

Home Points: 7 - Stefan

Home Goals: 4 - Aleardi

Home Assists: 5 - Stefan

Road Points: 13 - Aleardi, Smereck

Road Goals: 8 - Stefan

Road Assists: 11 - Smereck

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day 11

Wins: Nathan Day 7

Saves: 243, Nathan Day

Goals against: 15 - Samuel Jonsson

Save percentage: .911 - Samuel Jonsson

Shutouts: 3 - Samuel Jonsson

Icing the puck - Komets are 12-0-2 when leading after two periods. Odeen Tufto picked up two assists in his season debut on Sunday. Komets are 5-0-1 following a loss. Nathan Day has won his last three decisions. Komets are 10-0-1 when scoring four or more goals, and the team has killed off 16 straight power plays at home.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, December 12 - Join in on the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by OmniSource, by bringing new or gently used stuffed animals to the game. When the Komets score their first goal, fans throw them on the ice to be collected by Goodwill and donated to those in need throughout the holiday season, including Lutheran Children's Hospital. It's a sight you don't want to miss!

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling Nights (SEASON TICKET EXCHANGE NIGHTS): Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game! Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level. Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office for details and to take advantage of this offer.

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get-one-free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Saturday, December 13 - Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys!

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komet hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets - Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.







