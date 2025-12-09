Knight Monsters Weekly Update: December 8, 2025

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, ended their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush.

A RECAP OF LAST WEEK

On Wednesday, December 3, the Knight Monsters celebrated Faith and Family Knight. After trailing 3-0 against the Rush after the opening 40 minutes, the Knight Monsters scored two goals in the third to make it a 3-2 game, but the Rush would tack on two insurance goals to beat Tahoe 5-2.

On Friday, December 5, Tahoe jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the end of the second period in a goaltender's duel; however, Rapid City responded with four unanswered goals in the final frame, giving them a 4-1 victory and a series win heading into Saturday.

On Saturday, December 6, the Knight Monsters hosted Teddy Bear Toss Knight presented by Richard Harris Law Firm. After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, Casey Bailey tied the game and turned Tahoe Blue Event Center into a stuffed animal wonderland as fans threw their stuffed animals onto the ice. All stuffed animals were donated to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Department. Rapid City would go on to take the lead at the end of the second, 2-1, but Devon Paliani tied the game in the third to send the game into overtime. After a scoreless seven-minute OT frame, the game went into a shootout. It only took two rounds of a skills competition for the Rush to take the third and final game of the series and give them a three-game sweep.

WHAT'S ON DECK

This week, the Knight Monsters hit the road to take on the Tulsa Oilers. Tahoe will play on Thursday, December 11, Friday, December 12, and Sunday, December 14. Puck drops at 5:05 PT on Thursday and Friday, and at 1:05 PT on Sunday.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Sloan Stanick currently ranks second in the ECHL in points with 27. Stanick also leads the league in goals with 14.

Knight Monsters forward Casey Bailey is right behind Stanick in third place in the league with 25 points. The former NHLer has 36 points in 32 career ECHL games.

Knight Monsters defenseman Brennan Kapcheck is just six games shy of 200 ECHL games in his career. The Mount Prospect, Illinois native is also just three points shy of 100 in his ECHL career.

ECHL X MARGARITAVILLE CONTEST DETAILS

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are teaming up with the ECHL to host Margaritaville Weekend on January 3rd and 4th, and will host Margaritaville's "License to Chill" podcast and Radio Margaritaville at the game on Saturday, January 3.

In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.

To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on the Tahoe Knight Monsters on the Margaritaville Contest Page.

RENO FANS TICKET PACKAGE DETAILS

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.