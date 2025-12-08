K-Wings Sign Forward David Keefer

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that forward David Keefer has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the team.

Keefer, 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 194-pound, Howell, MI native entering his second pro season and returns to the K-Wings after playing 2024-25 overseas. The right-shooting forward amassed 38 points (12g, 26a) in 44 games played for Pioneers Voralberg (ICEHL) last season, along with 6 games played (1a) for HKM Zvolen (Slovakia).

The Northern Michigan University alum skated in 69 games for the K-Wings in 2023-24, notching 17 goals with 31 assists en route to the team's Rookie of the Year honors. In total, Keefer spent parts of five seasons in college (2017-23) with Michigan State (NCAA) & Northern Michigan (NCAA) with 69 points (21g, 38a) in 150 games played.

Kalamazoo runs it back in the rubber match versus Bloomington at 7:00 p.m. EST for 269 Night & a Winning Weekday on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. Get your tickets HERE.

