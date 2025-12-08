Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been reassigned by Florida from Savannah to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and has recorded a 2-1-1 mark with Savannah, along with a 1.95 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

The rookie netminder has also skated in five games with Charlotte this season, posting a 1-2-1 record, 2.44 GAA, and .895 save percentage.

The Ghost Pirates return to home ice on Thursday to face the Jacksonville Icemen for Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







