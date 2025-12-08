Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte
Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk has been reassigned by Florida from Savannah to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.
Gerasimyuk, 22, was selected by Florida in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native is in his first season in North America and has recorded a 2-1-1 mark with Savannah, along with a 1.95 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.
The rookie netminder has also skated in five games with Charlotte this season, posting a 1-2-1 record, 2.44 GAA, and .895 save percentage.
The Ghost Pirates return to home ice on Thursday to face the Jacksonville Icemen for Troop Thursday presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2025
- Komets Maintain First Place After a Three-Point Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Split Week, 269 Night & 'slappy on the Shelf' Giveaway Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wheeling's Pavlenko Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Maxim Pavlenko Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Canucks (NHL) Assign Goaltender Ty Young to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Fans Toss 15,973 Stuffed Animals to the Ice in Annual Teddy Bear Toss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Utah Grizzlies
- The Portland Pirates Return to the Ice - Maine Mariners
- Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 8, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 8 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned from Savannah to Charlotte
- Orlando Shuts out Savannah
- Savannah's Comeback Falls Short Against Orlando
- Charlotte Recalls Mastrosimone
- Savannah Beats South Carolina in Overtime