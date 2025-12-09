Knight Monsters Add Forward Blake Wells to Roster
Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Blake Wells has been added to the team's active roster.
A native of Blackie, Alberta, Wells began the season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL, where he totaled 7 points in 14 games.
Wells previously spent parts of two seasons with the Utah Grizzlies, appearing in four games. Wells began his collegiate career at UMass-Lowell for four years, then transferred to American International College for his final collegiate season.
Wells rejoins the Knight Monsters after he was with the team during the preseason. He appeared in the lineup on Teddy Bear Toss Knight against the Rapid City Rush.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
