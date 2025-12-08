Canucks (NHL) Assign Goaltender Ty Young to K-Wings

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that Vancouver (NHL) has re-assigned goaltender Ty Young from Abbotsford (NHL) to Kalamazoo.

Ty Young, 21, is a 6-foot-3, 181-pound, Calgary, AB native who comes to the K-Wings for the first time this season. With Abbotsford, Young possesses a 4.75 goals-against average (GAA) with .870 save percentage (SV%) in seven appearances this season (0-7-0-0).

In 2024-25, Young produced an 8-3-0 record in 11 appearances for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 SV%. The netminder also posted a 10-9-2 record (2.52 GAA & .926 SV%) and two shutouts with Kalamazoo last season.

Originally drafted by the Canucks in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27, 2024, in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.

