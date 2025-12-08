Canucks (NHL) Assign Goaltender Ty Young to K-Wings
Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that Vancouver (NHL) has re-assigned goaltender Ty Young from Abbotsford (NHL) to Kalamazoo.
Ty Young, 21, is a 6-foot-3, 181-pound, Calgary, AB native who comes to the K-Wings for the first time this season. With Abbotsford, Young possesses a 4.75 goals-against average (GAA) with .870 save percentage (SV%) in seven appearances this season (0-7-0-0).
In 2024-25, Young produced an 8-3-0 record in 11 appearances for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 SV%. The netminder also posted a 10-9-2 record (2.52 GAA & .926 SV%) and two shutouts with Kalamazoo last season.
Originally drafted by the Canucks in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27, 2024, in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.
Kalamazoo runs it back in the rubber match at 7:00 p.m. EST for 269 Night & a Winning Weekday on Wednesday versus Bloomington at Wings Event Center. Get your tickets HERE.
Join us for the first 269 Night and Winning Weekday of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. EST! If the K-Wings beat Bloomington, you win a free ticket to our next midweek game! Plus, it's a party all about the 269 with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).
