Stingrays Weekly Report - December 8

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up five points this past week after playing four games in five days. South Carolina beat the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1, on Wednesday night in Jacksonville before falling in overtime against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 4-3, on Friday evening in Savannah. The Stingrays returned home Saturday night but fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 5-2, but rebounded Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 victory over Greenville. South Carolina sits in third place in the South Division, five points behind the Florida Everblades who sit in first place.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 13-8-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-1-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 3 at Jacksonville Icemen | 4-1 W

After going down early in the 1st period in Jacksonville, the Stingrays scored four unanswered goals to take down the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1. South Carolina had four different goal scorers in the victory while netminder, Mitch Gibson, picked up his seventh win of the season.

Friday, December 5 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 4-3 OTL

Trailing by two goals in the 3rd period, the Stingrays scored twice over the final six minutes to force overtime on Friday night in Savannah. Just over two-and-a-half minutes into overtime, Robert Mastrosimone scored the game-winning goal for Savannah to take the two points on the evening.

Saturday, December 6 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-2 L

On Teddy Bear Toss night presented by Crews Chevrolet, Greenville scored twice in the 1st period and twice in the 2nd period to build a 4-0 lead. The lead was too much for South Carolina to overcome as the Stingrays fell, 5-2, but in the 2nd period, the 5,872 fans in attendance threw 15,973 stuffed animals onto the ice as a part of one of hockey's greatest annual traditions.

Sunday, December 7 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-1 W

The Stingrays bounced back on Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 win over Greenville. Jalen Luypen and Kaden Bohlsen both scored twice, while netminder Ty Taylor, making his season debut with South Carolina, stopped 40 shots on 41 attempts. Five different Stingrays recorded multi-point games and Stingrays defenseman, Connor Moore, played in his 300th professional game, all with the Stingrays.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kaden Bohlsen, Kyler Kupka*, Jalen Luypen (10)

Assists: Connor Moore (13)

Points: Kyler Kupka*, Jalen Luypen (21)

Plus/Minus: Josh Wilkins (+6)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (45)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (5)

Wins: Mitch Gibson* (7)

Goals Against Average: Ty Taylor (1.00)

Save Percentage: Ty Taylor (.976)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 10 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Friday, December 12 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, December 13 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, December 14 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates | 3:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

300th for Mooresy: Stingrays defenseman Connor Moore became only the 10th player in Stingrays franchise history to play in 300 games with the club on Sunday afternoon against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The native of Atlanta, Georgia, Moore, has 158 points (25g, 133a) in his career with South Carolina after tallying two assists on Sunday. Moore currently leads the teams in assists with 13.

Jalen Giving a Jolt: Stingrays forward Jalen Luypen continues to boost the Stingrays offensively. The Kelowna, British Columbia native has 11 points (6g, 5a) in his last 10 games and currently leads the active Stingrays with 21 points and is tied for the team lead in goals with 10.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.







ECHL Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.