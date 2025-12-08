Walleye Weekly No. 8: December 8, 2025

Published on December 8, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Tanner Dickinson

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Tanner Dickinson(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 11-5-2-2, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, December 3 vs. Bloomington (4-3 OTL)

Saturday, December 6 vs. Fort Wayne (5-4 OTW)

Sunday, December 7 vs. Indy (3-2 W)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Friday, December 12 at Iowa (8 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, December 13 at Iowa (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Back Like They Never Left: The Walleye collected five out of six possible points this week against division opponents at the Huntington Center, winning two of three games and dropping the other in overtime. Wednesday's game against Bloomington was lost 4-3, as Jacques Bouquot, Brandon Hawkins, and Mitch Lewandowski each scored. Toledo won Saturday's game over the division-leading Fort Wayne Komets by overcoming a 3-1 deficit and eventually taking a 4-4 tie to overtime, with Colby Ambrosio scoring two on the power-play and Tanner Dickinson burying the game-winner with 4.9 seconds left on the clock. Sunday's game was won in regulation over the Indy Fuel by a score of 3-2, as Hawkins and Will Hillman scored to overcome a 2-1 deficit.

Hawk's Nest: Forward Brandon Hawkins has put together a remarkable career portfolio; one seemingly destined for enshrinement in the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame one day. The reigning back-to-back ECHL Most Valuable Player picked up his 200th professional goal on Wednesday. All but three have come in the ECHL, with 158 of them as a member of the Toledo Walleye. In addition to those numbers, his 233 pro assists give him 433 total points; 229 ECHL assists push him to 426 ECHL points; and 196 assists in a Walleye uniform give him 354 points, just 39 behind the franchise record held by 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame soon-to-be inductee Shane Berschbach. Hawkins already holds the franchise goal-scoring record but has his sights on Berschbach's assists (277) and points (393) records. The native of Macomb, Michigan leads the franchise in goals (158), power play goals (54), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (12), first goals (24), game-winning goals (27), shots (1,333), and tentatively leads the plus/minus category with a +79 (Berschbach, +77). Hawkins still has additional rungs on the ladder to climb beyond Berschbach, as Rick Judson (441) remains the lone 400-point-scorer in Toledo ECHL history. Additionally, Hawkins leads the league with 28 points, 20 assists, and has points in eight consecutive home games, the second-longest such active streak in the league (Kyle Jackson, BLM, 9 games).

Powerful Power Play: Saturday's game against Fort Wayne featured four power-play goals from the Walleye, the highest PPG total in the ECHL so far this season and the first time the Walleye have hit that mark since December 10, 2022. Toledo is the only team in the league with a power play above 30%, currently sitting on top of the league's rankings (19-for-59, 32.2%). Brandon Hawkins leads the league in points on the power play with 12, while Riley McCourt currently sits ties for second with ten. He also ties for the third most total points among defensemen (17) and fourth most assists among all skaters (15). McCourt's recorded three assists on the power play on Saturday, becoming the second player to do so this season. Tulsa's Drew Elliott (11/22/2025) is the only other player to record three power play assists in a game across the league.

To the Heartland: The Walleye will travel out to Iowa for the first two of four consecutive games that the Fish play against the Heartlanders. The last time the two teams met, Toledo set a franchise record for fewest shots allowed in a game but dropped the game 2-1. The teams will play two games on December 12 and 13 at Xtream Arena in Coralville and will return to Toledo to face each other on December 19 and 20 at the Huntington Center.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (2 G, 4 A, 6 Pts, +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-1, 122:39 TOI, 62 SV, .912 SV%, 2.94 GAA)

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.