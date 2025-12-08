Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 8

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the eighth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited the Reading Royals for two games on Friday and Saturday. Worcester won 2-1 on Friday night and lost 5-4 on Saturday night.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, December 5th at Reading Royals | 2-1 W

Worcester claimed the first goal of the night at 6:26 in the second. Anthony Callin (1-0-1), assisted by his brother Drew (0-1-1) and fellow line mate Riley Piercey (0-1-1), gave the Railers a mid-game lead by picking the top right corner. Ross Mitton (1-0-1) broadened the score 2-0 at 16:27 in the second with a power play goal, assisted by Cam McDonald (0-1-1) and Ryan Miotto (0-1-1). Reading answered the goal with a score from Carson Golder (1-0-1) at 13:54 in the third period, assisted by Massimo Rizzo (0-1-1) and Carter Berger (0-1-1). The game came to a close without another goal from either side, bringing the final score to 2-1 for a Railers' victory.

Saturday, December 6th at Reading Royals | 5-4 L

Reading struck first with an early goal, scored by Massimo Rizzo (1-2-3), assisted by Nolan Burke (1-1-2) and Carter Berger (0-2-2) at 4:09 in the first. The Royals extended their scoring streak to two goals, the second added by Jeremy Michel (1-0-1), assisted by Rizzo and Ben Meehan (0-1-1) at 15:45 in the first (0-2). Worcester answered with a power play tally of their own at 17:46, scored by Gleb Veremyev (1-0-1), assisted by Anthony Callin (0-1-1) and Drew Callin (0-1-1) (1-2). Reading bookended the first period with their third goal of the night from Burke, assisted by Rizzo and Berger at 19:24. Reading grabbed the only goal in the second period, a tipped shot from Robbie Stucker (0-1-1), redirected by Nick Capone (1-0-1), also assisted by Artem Kulakov (0-1-1) at 7:46. A final Reading goal was scored by Kyle Haskins (1-0-1) at 2:54 in the third. Worcester answered the Royals' fifth goal with three goals in the second half of the period. The first by Matt DeMelis (1-1-2) (2-5), the second by Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) (3-5), and the third by Lincoln Hatten (1-1-2) (4-5). The clock ran out just as Worcester pushed for their goal to tie the game and force overtime, but the game ended in a 5-4 Royals' victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 10th at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 13th at Maine Mariners | 6:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

With his goal on Saturday night, Anthony Repaci hit 100 Railers goals scored in his career.

Repaci is fourth in the ECHL in shots (76).

Michael Suda is on a three game point streak (0-4-4).

Parker Gahagen (3-0-1) grabbed his third consecutive victory on Friday night.

Gabe Blanchard made his Worcester Railers debut on Friday night.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 9-9-1-1 on the season.

The Railers have scored power play goals in four consecutive games (6/20, 30.0%)

Worcester has the 9th best power play in the ECHL (14/73, 19.2%)

The Railers are 7-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Worcester is 3-1-1-0 so far on their season-long seven game road-trip which concludes this week.

