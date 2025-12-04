Michael Suda Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today defenseman Michael Suda has signed a Professional Tryout with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League.

Suda, 23, has played in 12 games this season for Worcester since being acquired from the Savannah Ghost Pirates, recording five assists to go with four penalty minutes and a +4 rating. The Cheektowaga, NY native was acquired by Worcester from Savannah in exchange for future considerations on November 6th, 2025.

The 6'1", 187 lb defender played in four seasons of college hockey at Cornell prior to professional hockey. Over his four seasons at Cornell, Suda was a two-time ECAC champion (2023-24, & 2024-25). Suda had 23 points (1G, 22A) in 107 games played to go with 42 penalty minutes and a +32 rating.

