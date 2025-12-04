Mavericks Top Iowa 4-2 in First Non-Division Matchup of the Season
Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 4-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, securing their first victory this season against a non-division opponent.
Iowa opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Isaac Johnson, but Kansas City responded early in the second when Jake McLaughlin tied the game off a setup from Nolan Sullivan.
The Mavericks took control in the third period. Casey Carreau gave KC its first lead of the night at 4:33, followed by a goal from Jackson Berezowski just over a minute later. Iowa cut the deficit with a goal from Yuki Miura, but the Mavericks regained momentum and sealed the game when Carreau netted his second of the night at 17:47.
Kansas City outshot Iowa 35-19, using sustained offensive pressure to control the pace and secure the win.
The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, December 19, opening their home series against the Utah Grizzlies.
ECHL Stories from December 4, 2025
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Change - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce Date Change - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game this Saturday - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Weekly: Atlanta Opens December with Three Game Slate vs Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Nicky Leivermann to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Add Forward Mac Jensen - Adirondack Thunder
- Mavericks Top Iowa 4-2 in First Non-Division Matchup of the Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- XNow Named Preferred Verification Partner of the ECHL - ECHL
- Michael Suda Signs PTO with Bridgeport Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers News & Notes - December 4, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Joe Dunlap and Ryan O'Rourke Return to the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 5th - Game 20/72 - Reading Royals
- Vyacheslav Buteyets Makes NHL Debut with Ducks - Tulsa Oilers
- Knight Monsters Win Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss to Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Steelheads Outlast Lions in 4-3 Shootout Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Stun First-Place Tahoe in Wire-To-Wire Victory - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavericks Top Iowa 4-2 in First Non-Division Matchup of the Season
- Marcus Crawford Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Kansas City Mavericks Host Annual Kids Day Game Nov. 5 at 10:35 a.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Mavericks Edged, 4-3, by Tulsa
- Mavericks Announce Full 2025-26 Regular Season Roster Ahead of Opening Night