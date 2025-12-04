Mavericks Top Iowa 4-2 in First Non-Division Matchup of the Season

December 4, 2025

The Kansas City Mavericks earned a 4-2 win over the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena, securing their first victory this season against a non-division opponent.

Iowa opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Isaac Johnson, but Kansas City responded early in the second when Jake McLaughlin tied the game off a setup from Nolan Sullivan.

The Mavericks took control in the third period. Casey Carreau gave KC its first lead of the night at 4:33, followed by a goal from Jackson Berezowski just over a minute later. Iowa cut the deficit with a goal from Yuki Miura, but the Mavericks regained momentum and sealed the game when Carreau netted his second of the night at 17:47.

Kansas City outshot Iowa 35-19, using sustained offensive pressure to control the pace and secure the win.

The Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena on Friday, December 19, opening their home series against the Utah Grizzlies.







