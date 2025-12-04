Nailers News & Notes - December 4, 2025

The view from the top is a beautiful thing, and the Wheeling Nailers are continuing to enjoy that view, not only in the North Division, but in the entire ECHL. Wheeling began the second quarter of its 72-game regular season journey on Wednesday night, and currently owns a 15-3-1 record, which is good for 31 points. The Nailers have an eight-point lead over Maine and Trois-Rivières for first place in the North Division and a four-point lead over Fort Wayne and Tahoe for the best mark in the ECHL. Wheeling is riding a six-game point streak (5-0-1) following Wednesday's 4-0 win over Reading, with three home games against Greensboro coming up on this weekend's docket.

EMBRACING THE SNOW

The Ohio Valley experienced its first significant snowstorm this week, and the Nailers will carry that wintry feel into the weekend, when they give one of their traditional favorite promotions a unique spin. Saturday night will be the annual Wizards & Wands game, but this time, the theme will be Spells in the Snow. To start, there will be a brand new wand giveaway, and this is always the most popular giveaway item, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to get one. Next, the usual Small Business Holiday Village will be transformed into Wheeling's version of Diagon Alley. Fans will be able to do some holiday shopping that ties to the promotion. Of course, it's always good to have food and drinks while shopping, so make sure you buy a chocolate frog and a cup of butter beer before your first stop. The team will wear specialty jerseys, which are a combination of ideas - part Wizards & Wands and part ugly Christmas sweater. The annual Teddy Bear Toss will also take place to benefit the Salvation Army. Bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to the game and throw it on the ice when the Nailers score their first goal.

A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER

The month of November was a historically good one for the Nailers, as they posted a 12-2-1 record in 15 games to earn 25 of 30 possible standings points (.833). That mark tied the record for the most points earned during a single month in Wheeling's 34-year history, as the 1994-95 Thunderbirds also enjoyed a 12-2-1 month in February of that season. Both teams began the month with lengthy streaks, as the 2025-26 club won its first seven games, while the 1994-95 team went 11-0-1 in its first 12 matches. This year's squad outscored its opposition, 51-28, and held those opponents to two goals or less in 12 of 15 games. The 1994-95 team relied more on its offense, with a 68-50 goal differential. In a strange twist, both teams suffered a loss in which the opposing goalie made over 50 saves. This was the third time that Wheeling earned 12 wins in a month, as the 2003-04 club went 12-2-0 in January of that campaign.

ACCOLADES ALL AROUND

Any time a team puts itself in the record books, there is bound to be a lot of recognition for individual efforts. The Nailers received two monthly league honors, as Jake Smith earned ECHL Goaltender of the Month and Mike Posma was named an ECHL Plus Performer of the Month. Scooter Brickey became the latest player to achieve a milestone, as he scored the first two goals of his pro career in Toledo on Friday. Craig Armstrong enjoyed the best game of his career on Saturday, as he recorded multiple points for the first time with an explosive five-point performance. That was the 53rd time in team history that a player collected at least five points in a game. In addition to earning ECHL Goaltender of the Month, Smith was victorious in his first seven games, which matched the third longest winning streak to begin a netminder's tenure with Wheeling.

ALL TOGETHER NOW

Contributions have come from everywhere in the lineup for the Nailers, which is a major reason why they've gotten off to another historically hot start. 27 skaters and three goaltenders have appeared in the lineup thus far this season. 25 of the 27 have recorded at least one point (goaltender Maxim Pavlenko also has an assist) and 23 of the 27 have scored at least one goal. However, the numbers go even deeper than that. 21 of 27 skaters have amassed multiple points in a game, led by Brent Johnson and Mike Posma, who have both gotten onto the scoresheet multiple times in four games. By comparison, last year's team had 26 players record multi-point games over the course of the entire 72-game slate. All three netminders have gotten into the win column this season, and Taylor Gauthier will look to join that group when he returns to the crease this weekend.

SPELLS CHALLENGES AWAIT

It's only fitting that the opponent for the weekend of Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow is Greensboro, as those familiar with the movie series know all about the presence of Gargoyles. The Nailers have seen these Gargoyles before, as Wheeling swept a three-game series in Greensboro on November 6th, 7th, and 8th. Since then, the Gargoyles have earned points in six of eight games (4-2-2), and have moved to within one game of .500 (6-7-5) on the season. Ethan Leyh has been Greensboro's most productive player during that stretch by far, as he has five goals, seven assists, and 12 points in the eight contests. The next highest point total for a player during the eight games is five. The Gargoyles have a pair of goaltenders that the Nailers have yet to see. Russian Ruslan Khazheyev stopped 39 of 40 shots on Saturday to improve to 3-1-1 in his last five decisions, while German Nikita Quapp is 1-1-1 in his first three ECHL outings. Eric Parker and Zach Urdahl both scored twice for Wheeling in Greensboro, while Mike Posma dished out three assists.

