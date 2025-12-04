Preview: Royals vs. Railers, December 5th - Game 20/72

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-8-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game homestand against the Worcester Railers (8-8-1-1, 18 pts) at Santander Arena on Friday, December 5th.

The home game features a Farm Show promotional game, with Line Dancing, country music and more for fans to enjoy throughout the Friday face-off.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 20 of the regular season having dropped their last five games for a record of 9-8-2-0, 20 points. Prior to the homestand opener loss to the Nailers on Wednesday, 4-0, the Royals dropped their three road games against Trois-Rivières on the Nov. 28-30 weekend. The Royals have been outscored 19-3 and shutout twice over the five-game losing skid.

The Royals have dropped their last three home games and have won three of their seven home games overall (3-4-0).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (16) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (11).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season at 8-8-1-1 for 18 points with points in four-straight games (3-0-1) and victories in their last two. Since falling to the Royals on October 31st, 2-1, in a shootout and November 1st, 5-1, the Railers have won seven of their 12 games played (7-4-1).

Previously, Worcester took five of a possible six points in a three-in-three series with Adirondack, where they won the final two games, after dropping the opener in overtime, 2-1.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is lead by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

