Hershey Bears Loan Defenseman Nicky Leivermann to Stingrays

Published on December 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Nicky Leivermann has been loaned by Hershey to South Carolina.

Leivermann, 27, comes to South Carolina after skating in 37 games last season with Hershey, striking for 16 points (3g, 13a) with the Bears.

In his rookie season in 2023-24, the Eden Prairie, MN native spent a majority of the season with South Carolina, logging 34 points (10g, 24a) in 48 games with the Stingrays. The 5-foot-11, 185 pound blueliner also played in three regular season games with Hershey, adding an assist and made three appearances in the 2024 Calder Cup Finals for Hershey as the Bears went on to win the franchise's 13th Calder Cup.

Originally drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, Leivermann played five seasons at the University of Notre Dame and captained the Fighting Irish in the 2022-23 campaign. In his career at Notre Dame, Leivermann had 78 points (23g, 55a) in 147 games.

The Stingrays return to action on Friday night against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.







ECHL Stories from December 4, 2025

