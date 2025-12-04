Rush Announce Date Change

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced a date change to their late-December series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

The game originally scheduled for Friday, December 26th at 7:05 p.m. MST will now be played on Sunday, December 28th at 4:05 p.m. The Saturday, December 27th game at 7:05 p.m. remains unchanged.

The December 28th game will remain Star Wars Night. December 27th is Bluey Night, featuring meet-and-greets with Bluey and Bingo in the Fine Arts Theater.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







