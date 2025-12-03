Rush Game Notes: December 3, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(STATELINE, Nev.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, make their first trip to Nevada for a three-game series with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, the top team in the Western Conference. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. MST) on Wednesday at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Arvils Bergmanis' first career goal put the Rush on the board, but Rapid City could not find the equalizer in a 2-1 loss to the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. After being blanked for the first 55 minutes, Bergmanis wired a wrist shot from the right circle with 4:38 remaining to give Rapid City some life. Blake Bennett and Xavier Bernard assisted on the play. Idaho scored twice in the opening six-and-a-half minutes of the game to take a 2-0 lead, an advantage which survived five Rush power plays and, at one point, a 10-0 shot run to end the second period.

NUMBER ONE FOR BERGY

Arvils Bergmanis became the 18th member of this year's team to score a goal when he potted his first professional goal on Saturday. The left-shot defenseman from Riga, Latvia turned pro after playing with Head Coach and General Manager Dave Smith at RPI last season. He is the fourth player to record his first career goal this season and the second just last weekend: Étienne Morin did so on Friday night.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH...

Ryan Wagner made Rush history in November, and was deservedly rewarded for it, being named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month on Tuesday. Wagner is the first player in the Rush's ECHL era to score a goal in 10 out of 11 games. Overall, he tallied 10 goals and 15 points in just 12 games, and went on two separate five-game goal scoring streaks. He enters this series tied for second in the league with those 10 goals, chasing only Tahoe's Sloan Stanick.

...TIMES TWO

After never having an ECHL Player of the Month winner until this year, Wagner is the second member of the Rush to receive the honor in 2025. Blake Bennett, his linemate, led the league in scoring in February and was the offensive catalyst of Rapid City's 11-game winning streak.

STICKING AROUND

After scoring his first pro goal on Friday, Calgary Flames prospect and Rush defenseman Étienne Morin is set to play his first away game with Rapid City. The 20-year-old from Quebec was drafted in the second round by Calgary in 2023.

STRONG SECONDS

The second period has been the Rush's best period this season with a +10 goal differential, second in the ECHL (Fort Wayne, +13). Rapid City dominated those periods against Tahoe in early November, with a 5-1 goal margin and an unimaginable 56-18 shot differential.

BUHLER'S BIRTHDAY

Rush forward Cameron Buhl turns 27 today. The second-year forward signed with Rapid City this summer after spending his rookie season in Utah and Savannah. Dave Smith knows him well, having coached against him in college hockey for five years.

LAST TIME IN VACATIONLAND...

The Rush's most recent game at Tahoe was memorable: Rapid City came back from 4-1 down in the third period with a game-tying goal in the final minute. Then, Trevor Janicke ended it just six seconds into overtime, which is tied for the third-quickest OT goal in ECHL history. The Rush scored all five of their goals in a span of 15:51.

The Rush's most recent game at Tahoe was memorable: Rapid City came back from 4-1 down in the third period with a game-tying goal in the final minute. Then, Trevor Janicke ended it just six seconds into overtime, which is tied for the third-quickest OT goal in ECHL history. The Rush scored all five of their goals in a span of 15:51.







