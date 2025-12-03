Game Day Morning: School Day Game vs. Utah, 10:30 AM

Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play their second School Day Game of the Year this morning at 10:30 AM against the Utah Grizzlies.

Allen Americans This Morning:

Pregame Show: 10:15 AM CST

Puck Drop: 10:30 AM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Game Day Producer: Tyler Luker

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Friday, December 5th vs Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans won their first series since early November taking two of three games from the Utah Grizzlies last week. The Americans held the lead for about 20 minutes as Spencer Asuchak scored at the 10:34 mark of the opening period. His second goal of the season from Jackson Decker, who picked up his first professional point, and Braidan Simmons-Fischer who has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Grizzlies scored back-to-back goals 90 seconds apart in the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead. Allen tied the score late in the period as Danny Katic beat Utah Goalie Dylan Wells for his fourth goal of the year. It remained tied until a minute and 24 seconds to go when Reed Lebster scored for Utah to close the deal ending the Americans two-game winning streak.

Power Play Numbers: The Americans enter this morning's game with the 23rd ranked power play in the ECHL (9-for-58, 15.5 %). Allen went 1-for-2 in Saturday night's loss to Utah. Danny Katic scored the lone Americans Power Play Goal. He is tied with Michael Gildon for the team lead with two Power Play Goals each.

Streak Halted: Hank Crone's 5-game point streak came to an end on Saturday night. His 5-game streak was the longest of the season by any Americans player. During that stretch he had six points (2 goals and 4 assists).

Against the Grizzlies Sam Sedley leads the Americans in points this season against Utah. In the three so far this season he has four points (0goals and 4 assists).

Costantini Misses Start on Saturday: Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini left Friday night's game with a lower body injury and sat out of Saturday night's game in Utah. Marco (Costantini) has started 11 of the last 12 games for Allen.

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators return to action tonight against the Toronto Marlies at CAA Arena. The Senators enter tonight's game in fourth place in the North Division. Mark Duarte has three points in 10 games with the Senators (2 goals and 1 assist). Jackson Parsons has started six games and has a record of 3-3-0 with a 3.36 GAA

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 6-7-3

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 3-4-2

Last 10: 3-5-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (14) Brayden Watts

Goals: (6) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon and Danny Katic

Assists: (9) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists (7) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Danny Katic

PIM's (27) Thomas Caron, Colton Hargrove, and Troy Murray

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 8-8-2

Home: 2-5-1

Away: 6-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (14) Jack Ricketts

Goals: (9) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton and Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+4) Colby Enns

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

