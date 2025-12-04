Heartlanders Get Goals from Johnson and Miura in 4-2 Loss

Independence, MO- Iowa Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura scored to make it a one-goal game in the third, but the Kansas City Mavericks struck three times in the final frame to down Iowa, 4-2, Wednesday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Miura's goal cut the Mavs edge to 3-2 with 13 minutes to go. Casey Carreau scored twice in the third period, giving the Mavericks a 3-1 lead 4:33 into the third, and 4-2 with 2:13 to go at even strength.

Samuel Hlavaj took the loss despite 31 stops. Logan Terness blocked 17 in victory.

The Heartlanders struck first with 5:31 to go in the first; Isaac Johnson slammed it through the goaltender on a shot from the bottom of the right dot. Jack O'Brien assisted. He got in on the forecheck at the right post and tapped it to Johnson.

Jake McLaughlin tied the game with a short-handed marker with 8:27 left in the second period. Kansas City extended with a power-play goal from Carreau 4:33 into the third and then scored at even strength 90 seconds later to make it 3-1.







