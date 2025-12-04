Royals Shut out by Nailers, Drop Homestand Opener, 4-0

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-8-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, were shutout by the Wheeling Nailers (15-3-1-0, 31 PTS), 4-0, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (3-2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 37 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Maxim Pavlenko (5-3-0-0) earned the win in goal with a 32-save shutout, the third of his pro career and second in 16 days against the Royals.

Wheeling scored the game's opening goal 13:48 into play on Jack Works' (5) season-series leading third goal against the Royals. Logan Pietila (2) extended the Nailers lead at 18:24 into the second period, 2-0. The Royals were held scoreless on 25 shots through 40 minutes, and would fail to score a goal on their seven shots in the final frame to suffer their third shutout loss of the season.

Wheeling doubled their lead on goals from Zach Urdahl (5) at 10:19 and Randy Hernandez (4) at 13:33 in the final frame to seal their 4-0 victory.

With a fifth consecutive loss, the Royals fell to 9-8-2 overall and 3-4-0 on at home, having a point in 11 of their 19 games overall.

The Royals continue a four-game homestand against the Worcester Railers (8-8-1-1, 18 pts) at Santander Arena on Friday, December 5th. The home game features a Farm Show promotional game, with Line Dancing, country music and more for fans to enjoy throughout the Friday face-off.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.