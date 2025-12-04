Royals Shut out by Nailers, Drop Homestand Opener, 4-0
Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-8-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, were shutout by the Wheeling Nailers (15-3-1-0, 31 PTS), 4-0, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 3rd.
Goaltender Yaniv Perets (3-2-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 33 saves on 37 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Maxim Pavlenko (5-3-0-0) earned the win in goal with a 32-save shutout, the third of his pro career and second in 16 days against the Royals.
Wheeling scored the game's opening goal 13:48 into play on Jack Works' (5) season-series leading third goal against the Royals. Logan Pietila (2) extended the Nailers lead at 18:24 into the second period, 2-0. The Royals were held scoreless on 25 shots through 40 minutes, and would fail to score a goal on their seven shots in the final frame to suffer their third shutout loss of the season.
Wheeling doubled their lead on goals from Zach Urdahl (5) at 10:19 and Randy Hernandez (4) at 13:33 in the final frame to seal their 4-0 victory.
With a fifth consecutive loss, the Royals fell to 9-8-2 overall and 3-4-0 on at home, having a point in 11 of their 19 games overall.
The Royals continue a four-game homestand against the Worcester Railers (8-8-1-1, 18 pts) at Santander Arena on Friday, December 5th. The home game features a Farm Show promotional game, with Line Dancing, country music and more for fans to enjoy throughout the Friday face-off.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
