Bison Erase Multi-Goal Deficit, Defeat Walleye in Overtime

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison scored two third-period goals and Eddie Matsushima propelled the team to a 4-3 victory over the Toledo Walleye at Huntington Center Wednesday.

After a scoreless first period during which Toledo recorded the first six shots and out-tallied Bloomington 11-8, the Walleye finally found an answer past Dryden McKay on the powerplay early in the second frame.

Toledo forced a defensive-zone turnover on an outlet attempt and fired the puck into the top of the net to take a 1-0 lead at 6:47. The go-ahead goal marked just the second time in the last 30 opportunities against that the Bison allowed a powerplay goal against and came on Toledo's only man advantage of the game. Under six minutes later, another broken play in the D-zone led to the home team's second goal. A Walleye forward intercepted a pass at the blue line and skated uncontested toward the Bison net before rifling in the 2-0 marker. Bloomington responded by peppering Toledo's net with eight-straight shots, and Mikael Robidoux brought the Bison to within one goal at 15:59 with an athletic deflection. Zak Karpa intercepted a clearing attempt just inside of offensive ice and set up Brenden Datema for a shot from the point. His release looked to be headed wide of the cage, but Robidoux broke away from his net-front battle just long enough to redirect the puck in with his back leg while maintaining balance. The Walleye answered Robidoux's tally with a cross-zone tap-in with just 17 ticks left in the period and took a 3-1 lead into the third, despite being outshot 15-7 in the second and 23-18 in the game.

For the third time in four games, the Bison would force overtime after overcoming a multi-goal deficit thanks to strong third-period play. Matsushima tipped in a Seung Jae Lee shot under five minutes in for his first of the game, and Sullivan Mack evened the score at 12:09. Kyle Jackson and Brett Budgell hounded the Toledo net with numerous chances before Mack slammed in his second of the season. Bloomington's captain cemented the win off a rush pass from Shane Ott two minutes and 39 seconds into extra time. The Bison finished the game with a 37-22 shot edge and tied the Walleye for second place in the Central Division.

The Bison will wear specialty Peanuts-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off on DASH Auction with a portion of the proceeds benefitting charity on Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Beer Nuts Saturday, December 6!

Tickets to Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Beer Nuts can be purchased for as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to secure your seat today and be ready to throw your stuffed animals onto the ice for a great cause!







ECHL Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.