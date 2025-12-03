ECHL Transactions - December 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 3, 2025:

Allen:

Add Colton Hargrove, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Costantini, D Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Florida:

Add Ben Brar, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Craig Needham, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield

Greensboro:

Add Deni Goure, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves

Add David Gagnon, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves

Add Kenny Johnson, D Activated from Reserve

Greenville:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kevin Mandolese, G Loaned to Syracuse

Delete Tristan De Jong, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Iowa:

Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Samuel Hlavaj, G Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Add Will Zmolek, D Assigned by Iowa Wild (AM)

Delete Adam Capannelli, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Jacksonville:

Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Brayden Hislop, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Taos Jordan, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Aidan Fulp, D Placed on Reserve

Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jakov Novak, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Delete Zach Bannister, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Orlando:

Delete Niko Huuhtanen, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG

Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Reading:

Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Ryan Hofer, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Tahoe:

Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve

Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Will van der Veen, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Owen Lindmark, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Ryan Lautenbach, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Utah:

Add Avery Winslow, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Add Daniel Laatsch, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Zach Urdahl, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Eric Parker, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on IR 14 Day







