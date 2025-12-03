ECHL Transactions - December 3
Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 3, 2025:
Allen:
Add Colton Hargrove, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Costantini, D Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Peter Morgan, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Ethan Scardina, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Florida:
Add Ben Brar, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Craig Needham, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield
Greensboro:
Add Deni Goure, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves
Add David Gagnon, F Assigned by Chicago Wolves
Add Kenny Johnson, D Activated from Reserve
Greenville:
Add Kevin Mandolese, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kevin Mandolese, G Loaned to Syracuse
Delete Tristan De Jong, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Iowa:
Add Lucas Helland, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matthew Sop, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Samuel Hlavaj, G Assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota
Add Will Zmolek, D Assigned by Iowa Wild (AM)
Delete Adam Capannelli, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Jacksonville:
Add Michael Bullion, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cameron Rowe, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Brayden Hislop, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Taos Jordan, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Aidan Fulp, D Placed on Reserve
Add Tyler Coffey, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jakov Novak, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Delete Zach Bannister, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Orlando:
Delete Niko Huuhtanen, F Recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Justin Sand, G Added as EBUG
Add Nathan Torchia, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Connor Murphy, G Recalled by Calgary Wranglers
Reading:
Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Liam Devlin, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lynden Breen, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Wilkins, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Ryan Hofer, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Tahoe:
Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve
Add Connor Marritt, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jacob Truscott, D Assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Jed Pietila, D Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mark Estapa, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sean Gulka, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Will van der Veen, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Owen Lindmark, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Ryan Lautenbach, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Utah:
Add Avery Winslow, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Add Daniel Laatsch, D Assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Jordan Kaplan, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Zach Urdahl, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Eric Parker, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Tanner Schachle, F Placed on IR 14 Day
