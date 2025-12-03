Forward Ryan Kirwan Awarded ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors for November
Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, today announced, in conjunction with the ECHL, that forward Ryan Kirwan was named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for November.
Kirwan, 23, is the first Cincinnati player to be awarded Rookie of the Month honors since Joe Howe in January of the 2013-14 season. In 14 games played during the month of November, Kirwan recorded eight goals and seven assists (15 points) for the Cyclones. Kirwan currently leads all rookies in the ECHL with nine goals, and is tied for first-year players with 17 points this season.
The DeWitt, N.Y. native is currently the league leader in power play goals with seven this season. He leads the Cyclones in goals, and is second in points (17). Currently on assignment from the Toronto Marlies (AHL), Kirwan highlighted the month of November with points in 11 of 14 games played for Cincinnati.
