Cincinnati Earns Point in Overtime Loss against Toledo
Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, in an overtime loss at Heritage Bank Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Despite a 41-save performance from Kyle McClellan, the Cyclones lost their first overtime contest of the season on home ice.
Colin Swoyer scored the lone goal of the first period, netting his second goal of the season to make it 1-0 Toledo after 20 minutes of play.
Neither team would score in the second period despite a strong push from Cincinnati. Heading into the third, Cincinnati had a power play for 53 seconds.
While on the power play, Zack Trott scored his first goal of the season just 28 seconds into the final frame. His first goal as a Cyclone extended his point streak to four games. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Sam Stevens recorded assists on the game-tying goal.
Cincinnati would take their first lead of the game less than two minutes later. Zack Trott would score again, off assists from John Jaworski and Nick Rhéaume. With his goal, Trott recorded his first multi-goal performance as a pro.
Despite Kyle McClellan standing tall in goal for Cincinnati, Toledo would score a late goal with 1:49 left in regulation. Colin Swoyer's second of the night tied the game at 2-2 and forced overtime for the second straight meeting between the Central Division rivals.
Cincinnati would take a penalty in OT, giving Toledo a power play in the extra frame. Brandon Hawkins would solve McClellan to give Toledo the win and hand Cincinnati their first overtime loss of the season.
The Cyclones return to action on Friday night, kickstarting another three-game weekend on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop at Wings Event Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 26, 2025
- Bison Score Four Unanswered, Down Heartlanders in Overtime - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Drop Tight OT Battle to Bison, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Swamp Rabbits Score Eight Straight in 8-1 Win over the Gargoyles - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Cincinnati Earns Point in Overtime Loss against Toledo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Blades Fall Short in 3-2 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Enjoy Wicked Comeback, Finish Komets in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Comeback Bid Falls Short against Gladiators, Lose 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hawkins Buries Overtime Winner for 3-2 Win in Cincinnati - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling Wrestles Two Points from Indy, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Cook Gargoyles Heading into Thanksgiving - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions Escape with 3-2 OT Victory over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Wings Find a Way to Beat Komets 2-1 in Overtime - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fuel Fall 5-2 to Nailers on the Road - Indy Fuel
- Americans Announce Two Transactions - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - November 26 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Allen on Thanksgiving Eve at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- Parker Gahagen & Gleb Veremyev Sent to Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Netminder Seth Eisele Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: November 26, 2025 - Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Nailers News & Notes - November 26, 2025 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day Preview: Thanksgiving Week in Salt Lake City - Allen Americans
- Blades Battle Icemen for First Time this Season - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cincinnati Earns Point in Overtime Loss against Toledo
- Cyclones Drop Road Contest to Heartlanders
- 'Clones Defeat Heartlanders 2-1, Win Fourth Straight Game
- Grainger Nets OT Winner, Cyclones Defeat Walleye 5-4 in Front of 12,687 Fans
- 'Clones Close out Weekend with 4-1 Victory over Kalamazoo