Cincinnati Earns Point in Overtime Loss against Toledo

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, in an overtime loss at Heritage Bank Center on Thanksgiving Eve. Despite a 41-save performance from Kyle McClellan, the Cyclones lost their first overtime contest of the season on home ice.

Colin Swoyer scored the lone goal of the first period, netting his second goal of the season to make it 1-0 Toledo after 20 minutes of play.

Neither team would score in the second period despite a strong push from Cincinnati. Heading into the third, Cincinnati had a power play for 53 seconds.

While on the power play, Zack Trott scored his first goal of the season just 28 seconds into the final frame. His first goal as a Cyclone extended his point streak to four games. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and Sam Stevens recorded assists on the game-tying goal.

Cincinnati would take their first lead of the game less than two minutes later. Zack Trott would score again, off assists from John Jaworski and Nick Rhéaume. With his goal, Trott recorded his first multi-goal performance as a pro.

Despite Kyle McClellan standing tall in goal for Cincinnati, Toledo would score a late goal with 1:49 left in regulation. Colin Swoyer's second of the night tied the game at 2-2 and forced overtime for the second straight meeting between the Central Division rivals.

Cincinnati would take a penalty in OT, giving Toledo a power play in the extra frame. Brandon Hawkins would solve McClellan to give Toledo the win and hand Cincinnati their first overtime loss of the season.

The Cyclones return to action on Friday night, kickstarting another three-game weekend on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop at Wings Event Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

