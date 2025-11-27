Stingrays Comeback Bid Falls Short against Gladiators, Lose 6-3

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Reilly Webb

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Reilly Webb(South Carolina Stingrays)

DULUTH, G.A. - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped the final game of a four-game road trip to the Atlanta Gladiators, 6-3, on Wednesday evening at the Gas South Arena.

After Atlanta (10-4-0-0) opened the scoring at the midway mark of the 1st period, South Carolina (10-6-0-0) responded late in the frame. While on the power play, Kaden Bohlsen wired home his second goal in as many games to tie the game heading into the 2nd period.

Early in the middle frame, the Gladiators scored twice within a minute of each other giving the home side a two-goal advantage, 3-1. The Stingrays pressed as the 2nd period continued, and found life again on the power play. Kyler Kupka delivered Jalen Luypen a pass at the near circle that Luypen ripped home past Atlanta netminder, Ethan Haider, cutting the deficit to one, 3-2. South Carolina went to the 2nd intermission trailing hoping for an equalizer in the 3rd period.

Despite pressuring Haider all period, it was Atlanta who added to its lead with just under six minutes left in regulation. Louis Boudon made it a two-goal game again, 4-2, but 40 seconds later, Patrick Thomas got the goal back for the Stingrays, making it a one-goal game, 4-3, with just over five minutes left in the 3rd.

Following the goal from Thomas, the Gladiators tacked on another from Cody Sylvester with 1:49 remaining and Isak Walther added an empty-net goal in the final minute to hand the Stingrays the loss, 6-3.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, November 28, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greensboro Gargoyles for Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.