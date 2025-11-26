Parker Gahagen & Gleb Veremyev Sent to Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today goaltender Parker Gahagen has been loaned to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders, while forward Gleb Veremyev has been assigned to Worcester from Bridgeport by the New York Islanders.

Gahagen, 32, has played in six games during the 2025-26 season with the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League, posting a 3.55 goals against average to go with a .868 save percentage and a 2-4-0 record. Across his 58 game AHL career with San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies, Colorado Eagles, Milwaukee Admirals, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Bridgeport, the 6'2", 194 lb goaltender has a 2.76 goals against average and a .905 save percentage to go with a 26-20-7 record.

Gahagen has played in 124 career ECHL games between the Newfoundland Growlers, Utah Grizzlies, Florida Everblades, Jacksonville Icemen, and Reading Royals. Across his time in the ECHL, the Amherst, NY native has recorded a .921 save percentage to go with a 2.40 goals against average and a 72-35-6 record. Gahagen was a Kelly Cup Champion with the Florida Everblades during the 2021-22 season, having appeared in two playoff games with a 1-1-0 record. Gahagen has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the week six times in his career, most recently on October 21st, 2024 with the Reading Royals. His six recognitions are tied for fifth most in ECHL history.

Veremyev, 22, comes to Worcester having played in 11 games for the Bridgeport Islanders to start the season. The 6'5", 218 lb forward is in his rookie season after playing three seasons of collegiate hockey for Colorado College from 2022-25. In 88 games with the Tigers, Veremyev had 52 points (26G, 26A) to go with 123 penalty minutes and a +9 rating.

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Monroe Township, NJ native played in 100 games in the United States Hockey League with Lincoln. Across his three seasons with the Stars, he had 41 points (21G, 20A) along with 255 penalty minutes.

