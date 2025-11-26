Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 6

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), head to Rapid City, SD this week for a three-game set against the Rapid City Rush.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Nov. 28 at Rapid City| 7:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m. (MT)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Idaho 3 - Allen 1

The Steelheads opened up the scoring when Kaleb Pearson put home a rebound on his own shot for an unassisted tally at 18:21 of the first period. In the second period, Allen knotted the contest up as Michael Gildon converted on the powerplay at 13:16. In the final frame, with the Steelheads looking for another go-ahead goal, Francesco Arcuri capitalized on a net-front scramble and scored from inside the crease just 5:47 into the period to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead. Idaho then found an insurance marker with under one minute remaining in regulation when Pearson found the back of the empty net for his second goal of the contest to secure a 3-1 win.

Friday, Nov. 21

Idaho 3 - Allen 2 (OT)

After no scoring in the first period, the Americans broke the ice on a goal from Michael Gildon in the crease 8:26 into the second period. Later in the frame the Steelheads got on the board themselves, as Brendan Hoffman narrowly kept the puck in the offensive zone and promptly fed Angus MacDonell in the slot for a redirect along the ice and into the net.

Idaho would gain the lead in the opening stages of the third period, when Liam Malmquist scored on a give-and-go play with Matt Anderson and beat Allen goalie Marco Costantini over his glove for his fourth goal of the season. Needing an equalizer in the third, Allen found it when Hank Crone capitalized on a Steelheads turnover and scored from the slot at 12:28 of the frame.

Late in the third period Allen's Colton Hargrove was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding, giving the Steelheads a prime opportunity for the win.

After failing to score on the first portion of the man advantage in regulation, Kaleb Pearson cashed in for the Steelheads with a one-time blast two minutes into overtime to give Idaho the win.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Idaho 5 - Allen 2

Midway through the opening period Liam Malmquist opened the scoring after creating a turnover at the offensive blue line and scoring from the right slot for an unassisted tally.

In the second period, after a Steelheads turnover in the defensive zone, Brad Morrison cashed in on a 2-on-1 with Hank Crone to even the score at 2:33. Six minutes later the Steelheads answered with a power play goal when Jade Miller batted a puck out of mid-air and into the net for his fourth goal of the season. Shortly after, Sam Jardine capitalized right from the crease on a pass from Brendan Hoffman to extend the Steelheads lead to 3-1 at 12:43 of the frame.

Just over 16 minutes into the second period Hoffman got a goal of his own when he spun around above the right circle and fired a puck through traffic and by Allen goaltender David Tendeck to give the Steelheads a 4-1 lead. Allen would cut into the lead before the period ended, however, as Kevin Spinozzi scored on a late-period power play with a blast from the point to bring Allen back within two goals.

In the final frame Nick Canade created a turnover with forecheck pressure and fed the puck to Miller for his second goal of the game nine minutes into the period. The Steelheads would hold strong the rest of the way and finish off the 5-2 victory for their fourth straight win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Tahoe Knight Monsters (10-6-1-0, 21 pts, 0.618%)

2. Idaho Steelheads (10-6-1-0, 21 pts, 0.618%)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (10-5-0-0, 20 pts, 0.667%)

4. Utah Grizzlies (7-6-2-0, 16 pts, 0.533%)

5. Wichita Thunder (6-7-2-1, 15 pts, 0.469%)

6. Tulsa Oilers (7-6-0-0, 14 pts, 0.538%)

7. Rapid City Rush (5-8-2-0, 12 pts, 0.400%)

8. Allen Americans (4-6-3-0, 11 pts, 0.423%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffman leads the Steelheads with 14 points (7G, 7A).

Kaleb Pearson has three goals in the last three games.

Jordan Steinmetz scored his first ECHL and professional goal last on 11/5 against Kansas City.

Jade Miller earned his 100th ECHL point with a shorthanded overtime goal against Utah on 11/14 and has four goals in his last four games.

Arno Tiefensee earned his sixth consecutive win on Friday, stopping 19 of 21 Allen shots.

Charlie Dodero earned his 100th ECHL point on 11/21 against Allen.

TEAM NOTES

THE STREAK LIVES ON

The Steelheads took down the Allen Americans 5-2 on Saturday to extend their win streak to four games, the longest active win streak in the ECHL. Jade Miller scored two goals for the Steelheads in the win to give him five goals on the season. Brendan Hoffman scored his team-leading seventh goal of the year in the triumph and remains the team leader in points with 14 (7G, 7A). The streak is also the longest of the year for Idaho, and one they'll put on the line this week at Rapid City.

ARNO'S REIGN OF TERROR

Arno Tiefensee earned his sixth consecutive win on Saturday in Idaho's 5-2 win over the Allen Americans. Tiefensee stopped 19 of 21 shots, with his season numbers now resting at a 2.37 goals against average and a .925 save percentage. In his six wins, Tiefensee has stopped 183 of 194 shots for a 1.83 goals against average and a .943 save percentage.

IDAHO FIRES AWAY

The Steelheads set a new season-best with 49 shots on goal in Saturday's win over the Americans. Idaho now sits at third in shots per game at 35.65 and prepares to face a Rapid City team that has allowed the fourth-most shots per game to opponents this season. While the Steelheads have put together multiple games with 40 shots this year, their last 50-shot effort came on Feb. 22 of this year, when they posted 52 shots against the Wichita Thunder.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffman (7)

Assists: Charlie Dodero (8)

Points: Brendan Hoffman (14)

Plus/Minus: Connor Punnett (+11)

PIMs: Mitch Wahl (35)

PPGs: 10 players (1)

GWGs: Brendan Hoffman & Francesco Arcuri (2)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (56)

Wins: Arno Tiefensee (6)

GAA: Arno Tiefensee (2.37)

SV%: Arno Tiefensee (.925)

