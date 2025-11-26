Game Day Preview: Thanksgiving Week in Salt Lake City

Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series in Utah tonight against the Grizzlies. The Americans were swept in Idaho last week, and have lost six straight games.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans dropped the final game of a three-game series in Idaho last Saturday night 5-2 at Idaho Central Arena. David Tendeck made his Americans debut between the pipes and stopped 19 of 20 shots in the opening period. Liam Malmquist scored the only goal of the opening period, his fifth goal of the season. Brad Morrison (2) tied the game in the second period as Hank Crone assisted on Morrison's one-timer from the left circle. Idaho responded with three in a row to take a 4-1 lead. The Americans were given a late power play goal in the middle frame and cashed in as Kevin Spinozzi scored on the power play his first goal of the season. The Steelheads added another in the third period as Jade Miller scored his second goal of the game. Idaho completed the three-game sweep with a 5-2 victory on Military Night in Boise. The Americans are 2-17-3 in their last 22 games at Idaho Central Arena.

Season High: The Americans had a season-high 52 penalty minutes in last Saturday's loss to the Idaho Steelheads. Colby McAuley and Thomas Caron each had 12 penalty minutes. Both were given a 10-minute misconduct. Troy Murray led the way with 14 penalty minutes.

Power Play Leaders: Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals. Sam Sedley leads Allen with five power play assists.

Streaking: Hank Crone extended his point streak to three games (1 goal and 3 assists). Crone had a four-game point streak earlier this season.

Costantini Streak Ends: With Daivd Tendeck's start in Boise last Saturday, Marco Costantni's streak of 10 straight starts came to an end. It was the first time since October 31st that Costantini was not between the pipes for the Americans.

Road Woes: After winning on opening night in Wichita, the Americans have dropped five straight road games.

From the Affiliation: Jackson Parsons dropped his first American Hockey League game last Saturday. Parsons, who won his three previous starts that included a 25-save shutout, allowed seven goals on Saturday in a loss at Laval. In addition to Parsons, Mark Duarte and Danny Katic also remain in Belleville with the Senators.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-6-3

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 1-3-2

Last 10: 3-4-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (11) Brayden Watts

Goals: (5) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon

Assists: (8) Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (5) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) *Danny Katic

PIM's (27) Thomas Caron

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 7-6-2

Home: 1-3-1

Away: 6-3-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (13) Tyler Gratton

Goals: (7) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (0)

+/- (+4) Colby Enns

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

